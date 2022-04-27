Sign in
New Venue 479 Hosts Grand Opening

by Lynn Kutter | April 27, 2022 at 8:59 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Brian and Courtne Hawkins cut the ribbon for the grand opening of their new business, Venue 479, at 116 N. Mock St., in Prairie Grove. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored the ribbon cutting to welcome the new business to the community. The event center is located in the historical Southern Chic building that once housed Fat Rolls Bakery.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new event center, called Venue 479, is giving new life to one of the historical buildings in downtown Prairie Grove.

Brian and Courtne Hawkins purchased the building at 116 N. Mock St., known as the Southern Chic building and previously used for Fat Rolls Bakery.

Courtne Hawkins said the center will be open for weddings, receptions, birthday parties, anniversaries and other celebrations.

"We want it to be accessible to all types of events," she said.

Hawkins said they named it Venue 479 so people will know it's a venue business. The "479" was used to include the community, she added.

The Hawkins recently held a grand opening for the business and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony. The couple welcomed their guests with refreshments.

Brian and Courtn refurbished the original floor to bring out the colors of the wood finish, did a lot of painting and remodeled the outside courtyard. They also closed off the kitchen so it's hidden behind a wall.

This day, the center was decorated for an upcoming wedding ceremony and white curtains hung from the ceiling down the middle of the building.

Hawkins said this is the first time she and her husband have opened a venue business.

"It was a dream. We were looking for a place and this became available," she said. "We prayed about it and God opened the doors. We are happy to be in the community and serving people."

The building is located in the city's downtown Central Business District, is part of the North Mock Street Commercial Historic District and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was constructed in 1904 by B.F. Carl and originally was Ozark Mercantile Co., selling furniture and caskets.

The North Mock Street Commercial Historic District also includes the Masonic Lodge building next door at 114 N. Mock St.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission, in November 2021, approved a conditional use permit for Brian Hawkins to operate a special events venue in the building as long as he had written permission from business owners and the school district to use their parking lots for parking during any special events.

  photo  LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The owners of the new event center, Venue 479, also made changes to the back courtyard so that it can be used by guests for different celebrations or festivities.
  
  photo  LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Venue 479 in Prairie Grove held a grand opening April 15 for guests and members of Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce. The new event center on Mock Street is decorated here for an upcoming wedding ceremony.
  

