New Venue 479 Hosts Grand Opening

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new event center, called Venue 479, is giving new life to one of the historical buildings in downtown Prairie Grove.

Brian and Courtne Hawkins purchased the building at 116 N. Mock St., known as the Southern Chic building and previously used for Fat Rolls Bakery.

Courtne Hawkins said the center will be open for weddings, receptions, birthday parties, anniversaries and other celebrations.

"We want it to be accessible to all types of events," she said.

Hawkins said they named it Venue 479 so people will know it's a venue business. The "479" was used to include the community, she added.

The Hawkins recently held a grand opening for the business and Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony. The couple welcomed their guests with refreshments.

Brian and Courtn refurbished the original floor to bring out the colors of the wood finish, did a lot of painting and remodeled the outside courtyard. They also closed off the kitchen so it's hidden behind a wall.

This day, the center was decorated for an upcoming wedding ceremony and white curtains hung from the ceiling down the middle of the building.

Hawkins said this is the first time she and her husband have opened a venue business.

"It was a dream. We were looking for a place and this became available," she said. "We prayed about it and God opened the doors. We are happy to be in the community and serving people."

The building is located in the city's downtown Central Business District, is part of the North Mock Street Commercial Historic District and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was constructed in 1904 by B.F. Carl and originally was Ozark Mercantile Co., selling furniture and caskets.

The North Mock Street Commercial Historic District also includes the Masonic Lodge building next door at 114 N. Mock St.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission, in November 2021, approved a conditional use permit for Brian Hawkins to operate a special events venue in the building as long as he had written permission from business owners and the school district to use their parking lots for parking during any special events.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The owners of the new event center, Venue 479, also made changes to the back courtyard so that it can be used by guests for different celebrations or festivities.

