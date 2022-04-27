She's No Stranger to Area’s History





PRAIRIE GROVE – The excitement of an elementary-aged child visiting the Battlefield State Park here on a public school's day-long excursion can still be heard in the voice and seen in the bright eyes of the park's interpreter, Mattison Griffin.

She once was, as she explains, one of those excited school children on a day-long adventure to learn about all the structures and the events at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park that shaped history in Northwest Arkansas.

Now, after almost a decade and a half later, she is the leader of many of these historic tours and outings at the state park.

The Van Buren native is also thankful for her job with the state of Arkansas after graduating from college and going through the covid pandemic.

Her parents, Jeff and Debbie Griffin, back in Van Buren, are also glad their only child is closer to her Crawford County home.

"I live here in Prairie Grove, but my mom has been up here so often, we have made her a volunteer here at the park," Griffin said with a chuckle. Her dad is employed by Cintas, a uniform supply company and mom, Debbie, is a K-4th grade librarian in the Van Buren Public Schools.

"They are both happy I am close to them and I am as well," she said of her first job after college.

Griffin obtained her bachelor's degree in history with a minor in public history from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

After graduation, she worked on her master's degree in history at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. While at ASU, she helped with research on historic barns in Clark County Arkansas, a premier to much of the same type of work she is doing at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Graduating from Arkansas State in August 2020 amid the covid pandemic, Griffin was offered a substitute teacher job in Van Buren until the end of the school year. She was still searching for a job at a museum or park when the Prairie Grove Battlefield interpreter position came open.

Griffin started as the park interpreter about six months ago, in September 2021.

It has been, she says, "a wonderful fit, I really love this job."

Her enthusiasm to study the history of the battlefield site, the research into the buildings, grounds and other structures on the parks' more than 900 acres keeps her busy on days when she is not developing, giving or directing tours for the state of Arkansas.

A large part of the description of the park interpreter is to research and authenticate the items at the park and to keep those facts interesting during the park tours. For a history major, like Griffin, it is simply making history come alive.

"That's the best part about this park," she said. "The history is long and wonderful and has included the best parts of Prairie Grove and the state of Arkansas in the history."

She also likes the role of a storyteller, but only that of telling the facts of the site and its structures and the people behind the park being here.

"There are lots of great stories to tell on this site," she said.

Most of her work does surround the events of December 7, 1862, when the Battle of Prairie Grove took place, but don't be surprised if she can tell other stories about the development of the park, its structures and the modern-day functions and amenities the park provides to the public.

She talks about the many walking and driving tours available at the park and the park's educational programs and weekend activities.

Modern amenities, such as rest areas and picnic tables, restrooms and playgrounds, make the park a favorite place for people of all ages. Families over the years have used the park for events, such as birthdays and anniversaries, and as a gathering place for outings.

The park generally sees about 14,000 visitors each year but that total dropped almost in half during the pandemic. Griffin said people are coming back and the park's visitor count is going up.

"We were really busy during (the recent) Spring Break, and I know the summer will be busy as well," she said.

She has met a lot of visitors coming to the park and welcomes them all.

"We had a visitor the other day from Australia and that was something to note of how far people will travel to come to this site," she said.

Her park duties are many, from helping open the museum each day, to conducting walking tours, giving assistance to those driving the park's tours and a general care of all the historical displays and artifacts.

"I really answer a lot of questions," she said with an impish smile. "That's what being the interpreter really means to a lot of our guests. I am the lady that is to answer all their questions."

A former high school student who participated in History Day programs while in Van Buren, Griffin knows there are school children who, like her, will get bitten by the history "bug" when visiting the well-appointed park and its museum.

She is living proof, the "history bug," might nibble at you when on a visit and help pave your academic future into a full-time position with the state of Arkansas.



