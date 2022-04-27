PG Girls Earn Draw With Clarksville

PRAIRIE GROVE --Prairie Grove's Lady Tiger girls soccer squad finished in a 1-1 tie with Clarksville Friday.

"We created opportunities and had good play. We just got to work on our finishing touches," said coach Mat Stewart.

Alainia Kirik scored a goal for the Lady Tigers on a free kick from about 20 yards out. The ball deflected off Clarksville's wall of defenders and the Panther goalkeeper got misdirected. Kirik capitalized and kicked the ball in the net.

"There was a little luck involved, but she put it where she needed to put it," Stewart said.

Clarksville scored just prior to that on an Olimpico, a corner kick that went directly in the goal.

"We misjudged it and it had enough curl on it and it went in the side netting on the far side so a good shot by them," Stewart said.

Friday's match was the last conference match for the Lady Tigers while the rest of the league had one or two matches left coming into this week.

Stewart said the Lady Tigers appeared poised to finish in the fifth spot, which would pit them against the league's No. 8 seed in the conference tournament. Should they finish sixth, they would square off with the seventh place team.

"I'm proud of how we worked together. We are finally figuring out what formation works best for us," Stewart said.