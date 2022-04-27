Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Autumn Williams, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regena Hall, 50, of Lowell, was cited April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Richard McCarver, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Forrest Plauger, 28, of Van Buren, was cited April 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Garrett Jenkins, 23, of Lincoln, was cited April 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Melissa Warren, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicole Hagebusch, 31, of Huntsville, was cited April 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Patricia Davis, 50, of Cookson, Okla., was cited April 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Angela Turner, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.