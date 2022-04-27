Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 11

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 59 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in the prep table due to the plug-in that was tripped. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Several bottles in the kitchen, bar and warewashing area were not labeled. Wet cloths stored in bucket with no sanitizer. No heat test strips or dish temp plate for the bar dishwasher.

The following establishment had no violations this reporting period:

April 11 -- Hand In Hand Learning Center, 206 N. Pitman St., Prairie Grove; Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove.

Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette