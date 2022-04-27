Trail of Tears Memorial Event Held at Historic Cane Hill

CANE HILL -- Historic Cane Hill will dedicate an interpretive panel memorializing those who journeyed through the area along the Trail of Tears during a ceremony at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 28.

The panel will be placed near a large bur oak tree on College Road, which is considered a "witness tree" to the Trail of Tears. The ceremony will take place at the tree where familial descendants of Cherokee people who experienced the route through Cane Hill will be acknowledged.

Troy Wayne Poteete, a former member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, former Cherokee Nation Supreme Court justice, Cherokee historian and founding member of the Trail of Tears Association, will address the guests.

Andrea Rogers, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and author of Mary and the Trail of Tears: A Cherokee Removal Survival Story, as well as many other short stories and essays, will provide a reading and a discussion about her exploration of the Trail in her work.

Nico Albert, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and chef/founder at Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods, will provide food and soft drinks in the Historic Cane Hill pavilion after the dedication ceremony. The pavilion is located on the lawn directly across College Road from the bur oak tree.

The interpretive panel that will be on display beneath the witness tree will recount events that took place in Cane Hill on an 1837 detachment from Tennessee that was part of the larger removal of Cherokee people from eastern states to Oklahoma.

Lawrence McElroy, art and culture director for Historic Cane Hill, designed the panel as a part of the Historic Cane Hill's effort to provide a more complete interpretation of its history. The panel will be available to visitors in perpetuity.

For more information on this event, visit www.historiccanehillar.org/events or email Public Programs Manager David Collins at [email protected]