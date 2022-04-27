Tree Climbing Competition Set For Creekside Park

The fifth annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship will be held May 7-8 at Creekside Park in Farmington. The statewide competition promotes tree care professionalism and safety practices.

The preliminary events include competition in throwlines, open ascent, work climb and aerial rescue. The top scorers compete in the Master's Challenge and are judged on their knowledge of climbing technique, use of equipment, safety, poise, continuity and overall productivity.

AUFC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of urban and community trees. The Council's role is to educate and promote good urban forest policies and management principles to Arkansas' communities. AUFC works at local, regional and state levels with citizens and public officials alike on important natural resource and tree care issues.

Events will start around 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on May 7, going on all day with 40 competitors from Arkansas and other states. The Masters Championship will be from around 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 8.