Unbeaten Conference Run For Lincoln

DISTRICT 3A-1 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

No. 7 Bergman at No. 6 Green Forest, 5 p.m.

Thursday

No. 5 West Fork at No. 4 Greenland, 5 p.m.

Green Forest/Bergman winner at No. 3 Elkins, 5 p.m.

Friday

Greenland/West Fork winner at No. 1 Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Elkins/Green Forest/Bergman at No. 2 Valley Springs, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation, semifinal losers at higher seed, 12 noon

Championship semifinal winners at higher seed, 2 p.m.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln wrapped up an unbeaten 12-0 conference championship in 3A-1 softball play with a 20-0 and 21-0 sweep of Bergman on Monday, April 18.

First year head coach Brittany Engel isn't certain, but thinks the feat may be unprecedented in school history.

"I'm not aware that they had ever went undefeated in conference play. We were pretty excited Monday when that happened," Engel said.

Freshman fireballer Brinkley Moreton throws hard and mows down batter after batter.

On the year Moreton's worked 96 innings, appearing in 21 games with 18 starts and 194 strike outs. She's seldom hurt the team or herself issuing just 14 walks and hitting eight batters with a pitch. Less than half (15) of the 31 runs she's allowed have been earned with an ERA of 1.086.

"Obviously with Brinkley as our leader, we've done well and the girls look up to her. Softball is her love. She'll just give anything for it," Engel said.

Yet, the coach pointed out consistent hitting from every spot in the lineup virtually every game.

"As a team we're all hitting and producing and scoring runs," Engel said.

In the first game of the double-header Moreton homered and drove in 4 runs, and Addie Pershall was 2-for-4 with a triple, double and 4 RBIs.

In the second game of the double-header, Amber Bryant went 2-for-2 with a triple, double and 4 RBIs, while Kristen Rhine went 2-for-3 with a double and 4 RBIs.

It's no surprise that through April 21, Moreton's leading Lincoln in almost every hitting category. In 95 plate appearances and 69 at-bats Moreton has more home runs (14) than singles (12) among her team-high 40 hits that also includes 8 doubles and 6 triples. She's driven in 53 runs and scored 49 times while batting .580.

Even with those dazzling numbers Moreton is far from alone when it comes to pounding out hits and driving in runs for the Lady Wolves.

Bryant's knocked out 38 hits this season in 72 at-bats for a .528 average. She leads the team in doubles with 12 and has tripled three times with one home run and 29 RBIs.

Ryleigh Landrum has a team-high 98 plate appearances as leadoff hitter. She's produced 37 hits including 8 doubles with 16 RBIs and 37 runs scored while batting .463.

Rhine, who plays first base, represents the fourth Lady Wolf with over 30 hits on the season. Of her 33 hits, she's doubled eight times and tripled twice with 27 RBIs and 21 runs scored while batting .458.

Because the Lady Wolves have ended a number of games early by run-rule, Pershall has fewer plate appearances, 63, and at-bats, 52. Yet, she's still dished out 23 hits including 5 doubles, a triple and three home runs to accumulate 14 runs driven in and 22 runs scored while batting .442.

Katie Jones is out with an injury, yet Engel recognized her contributions by starting her on senior night, then substituting for her. Jones' statistics compiled through April 14 show 46 plate appearances and 42 at-bats as the 9-hole hitter with 17 hits highlighted by 4 doubles and a home run. She's scored 17 times and driven in a quartet of runs while batting .405.

Season Wins

Moreton homered twice driving in 4 runs to pace the Lady Wolves in a nonconference 16-1 win over Huntsville on Tuesday, April 19. Rhine went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Saylor Stidham, Bryant, Riherd and Torres all had multiple hits for Lincoln. Moreton earned the win in the circle. She fanned 11 batters and allowed just three hits.

Lincoln swept West Fork 19-0 and 15-0 in a doubleheader against West Fork on Tuesday, April 5.

In the opener, Lincoln (17-4, 8-0) claimed a 19-0 win. Moreton did not allow a hit in three innings and struck out eight. Landrum and Zelia Pomeroy each had two hits.

Lincoln won the second game 15-0 behind Landrum, who went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs. Stidham drove in 4 runs.

"It was a good little outing for us. Brinkley threw a no-hitter and had eight strikeouts in three innings. Amber pitched the second game and she had seven strikeouts in four innings," Engel said.

"It was pretty windy. We had some pretty hard line drives, but no one went yard. We would have had to do it if we went opposite field and hit it over the right field fence to go yard," Engel said.

Postseason Outlook

Engel recalls the excitement last season when she served as an assistant to former coach Beau Collins as the Lady Wolves won a district tournament game to qualify for regionals. Lincoln did not fair well in Collins' last game as head coach losing 10-0 to Paris on May 6, 2021, at the Class 3A Region 1 tournament at Harrison.

"Last year Paris knocked us out. It was not pretty. The first time we played them [last season] it was three runs, we lost 8-5 [on April 23, 2021]," Engel said.

The Lady Wolves avenged that humiliation this season by flipping the script and handing Paris a 10-0 run-rule loss on March 5 in the Chelsea Colburn Memorial Softball Tournament at Russellville. Engel calculates every team Lincoln played at the beginning of the season including Paris and Hackett, which the Lady Wolves beat twice in the same tournament, has improved over the course of the season. Yet, she's quick to point out, so have the Lady Wolves.

This year, Lincoln has already earned a bye into next week's 3A Region 1 softball tournament hosted by Greenland and Engel makes no bones about what she wants to see happen.

"We're ready to go make some history. We have proven ourselves and we just get to go. I want us to win out, win the district tournament, win the regional tournament and win the state tournament," Engel said.

Lincoln hosts a 3A-1 District tournament semifinal game on Friday at 5 p.m. with their opponent yet to be determined as of press time Monday.