WCEL Obituaries for April 27, 2022

Flag: Wagher

Photo: Bartholomew

Billye Carson Bartholomew

Billye Carson Bartholomew, 79, of Fayetteville Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2022. Billye was born April 10, 1943, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas to William Carson and Christine Mabel Wainwright.

Billye graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 1961. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Prairie Grove, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women's Friendship Circle. Billye was a regular volunteer in her kid's school activities and had a cake decorating business.

Billye also worked for Baldwin Piano and B & K Supermarket with her husband, in her early years. She was a teachers aide at Prairie Grove Elementary before spending over 20 years working at Butterfield Trail Village, until her retirement in 2011.

Her hobbies included sewing, lunch dates with girlfriends, gardening and baking. The thing that brought her the most happiness was spending time with family. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She played numerous games of Monopoly and traveled to countless sporting events from Tulsa, to Farmington, to Little Rock.

Billye is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenny Bartholomew. Other survivors include son Jackie Bartholomew; a daughter, Kelly Bartholomew; a daughter Kendra (Jim) Williams; brother, Wayne (Thoma) Wainwright; six grandchildren, Jennifer Kolodziejski, J. Henry Williams, Nicholas Huff, Lauren Williams, Chance Williams, Win Williams; a brother-in-law, Bill Bartholomew and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both parents and one grandson, John Robert Huff.

Per her request, the family will have a private service. Her final resting place will be Prairie Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Prairie Grove Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

Patsy Ruth Kirby

Patsy Ruth Kirby, age 82, a resident of Evansville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born July 21, 1939, in Evansville, Arkansas, the daughter of Cecil and Iva (Cox) White.

Patsy was the greatest mother and grandmother in the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louie Kirby; one sister, Callie Bundrick, one granddaughter, Dustie Kirby; and one great-granddaughter, Braelyn Ward.

Survivors include five children, Debbie Mallinson (Richard) of Kingsville, Missouri, Cecil Kirby (Tina) of Springfield, Missouri, Chip Kirby (Annette) of Elkins, Arkansas, Danny Kirby (Kelly) of Evansville, Arkansas, and LeAnna "Scooter" McClung (Ricky) of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one sister, Ruby Price of Houston, Texas; fourteen grandchildren, Amanda Lockhart, Rosealee Charlton, Stephanie Lockhart, Jamie Mallison, Cecil Kirby Jr., Cecilia Kirby, Lexie Kirby, Jordan Brooks, Doug Kirby Jr., Michelle Billbe, Dustie Kirby, Danny Joe Kirby Jr., Jennifer Ward and Afton McClung and twenty-two great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Friday, April 22, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in Lewis Cemetery in Evansville, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Cecil Kirby Jr., Doug Kirby Jr., Danny Kirby Jr., Afton McClung, Roy Kirby and Dusty Ward.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Charles "Chuck" Phillip Wagher

Charles "Chuck" Phillip Wagher went to be with his Savior on March 21, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1934, in Blackwell, Okla., to Charles and Alice Wagher.

He married Lannie Merle "Poppy" Carlisle on April 21, 1956. They spent 50 years together before the Lord called Merle home.

Chuck retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. In 1977 he and Merle entered the pastorate and he served as pastor of Pierceville Federated Church in Pierceville, Kansas, for many years.

After Merle's passing Chuck moved to Arkansas. He married Marion King in 2007 and was by her side daily until the Lord called Chuck home.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Merle; daughter, Carol Hamilton; sisters, Evelyn Grier and Edith Weland; and two grandsons, Kevin and Drew Hamilton.

He is survived by his wife, Marion King Wagher; five daughters, Terry and Russ Reed of Texas; Tammy and Michael Greiving of Farmington; Cindy and Stan Mcomber of Texas; Sandy and Tim Hurd of Spring-dale; and Lana and Eric Thornburgh of Washington; son-in-law, Kevin Hamilton of Kansas; brother, Bobby Wagher; and sister, Betty Jo Wright. Chuck was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren from his and Poppy's life together. He was further blessed with Marion's daughters, Sheryl Scott and Carrie King, both of West Fork; and two sons, Mike and Lisa King of Arizona and David and Lesa King of Springdale; along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

An interactive and simultaneous celebration of life was held April 30 at Farmington First Baptist Church in Farmington and Pierceville Federated Church in Pierceville, Kan.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home Fayetteville.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.