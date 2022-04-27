What’s Happening

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington Fire Safety Day

Wedington Fire Department, 13496 Highway 16, will host a Safety Awareness Day, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 7. The event will include fire trucks, police vehicles, ambulance, smoke trailer, child ID cards and the AirEvac. Children also can have their photos made with fire dogs, Ember and Higbee.

FARMINGTON

Line Dancing In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be line dancing at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, May 14. Meet at the small pavilion and wear comfortable shoes.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Historical Cemetery Cleanup

Prairie Grove Historical Society and Washington County Cemetery Preservation Group will sponsor a program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30 to clean the headstones at the Prairie Grove Cemetery. People are asked to sign up ahead of time through the Historical Society's Facebook page. For more information, call Elizabeth Dillingham, 479-409-4019.

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for prekindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.

Kindergarten Registration

Online registration for kindergarten at Prairie Grove Elementary School opened up April 14. Go to Pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab to sign up your child for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.

Senate Candidate Forum

A candidate forum for the state Senate district 35 GOP primary candidates featuring candidates, Tyler Dees, Gayla McKenzie, and Jeff Tennant will be held Thursday, May 5 from 6-7 p.m. at the Latta Barn, 506 East Douglas Street in Prairie Grove, at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Garrett and Victoria Watson, of Farmington, are hosting the event and invite residents to attend and hear from three candidates running for the open senate seat in the upcoming Arkansas primary election on May 24. District 35 encompasses the communities of Decatur, Farmington, Gentry, Gravette, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Siloam Springs, Summers, Cane Hill and Morrow