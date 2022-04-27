Wolves Tie Decatur

LINCOLN -- Lincoln overcame a 2-0 deficit at halftime and rallied to forge a 2-2 tie with Decatur on Tuesday, April 19.

In a twist of irony Lincoln coach Mason Wann noted the Wolves were ineffective offensively thoughout the first half with the wind at their backs but picked up their game in the second half going against the wind.

"In the first half we never could get behind them. With the wind behind us we overplayed it a little bit," Wann said.

Senior Rafael Regalado-Pena scored Lincoln's first goal with a move that impressed his coach when he got behind Decatur.

"He weaved his way and made a goal with his left foot," Wann said.

Sophomore Jobany Madera scored the tying goal with about 10 minutes left in the second half on a spectacular play that resulted in him flipping over Decatur's goalie and kicking the ball into the net on an assist by Pena.

Decatur took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a rare goal with a corner kick finding the corner of the net.

"There was nothing we could do, but their second goal was kind of on us," Wann said.

However, he had high praise for the team's resilience and comeback which eventually tied the match.

"To be able to come back and tie was solid teamwork," Wann said.

Lincoln goalkeeper Jakkson Grisham made several saves but not as many as a typical match without the wind factor. Lincoln's defense was good most of the match and there weren't many penalties for either team to try and take advantage of.

Wann calcuated the league might slot the Wolves as the No. 3 seed in the conference if they and Decatur both win out. The Wolves beat Lead Hill 1-0 on Thursday. After playing Thaden Tuesday, the Wolves faced Eureka Springs Thursday with a Monday, May 2, match at Thaden and finish out the regular season on May 6 versus the Arkansas Arts Academy.