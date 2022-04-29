Arkansans among four dead, several injured in Oklahoma wreck

WATTS, Okla. — A wreck Thursday involving a passenger van and a Dodge Ram killed a Cane Hill man and an adult and two children from Westville, Okla., according to a release from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts, Okla., according to the release. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

The Westville, Okla., School District posted the following message on its website following the accident: “Our Westville Community was hit with a tragedy today. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head on collision in Watts this afternoon. Counselors and clergy will be available tomorrow at school.”

State Line Christian Academy is a faith-based organization in Westville, according to its Facebook page.

Three people in the van were pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries: the van driver, a 34-year-old woman; a 13-year-old girl; and an 11-year-old girl, all of Westville, according to the Highway Patrol report. Names have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

The driver of the 1991 Dodge Ram, Larry Valentine, 61, of Cane Hill, was also pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries.

Those injured in the accident were taken to multiple hospitals, including Children’s Hospitals in Springdale and Little Rock, Siloam Springs Regional Medical Center, Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville and Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

Chad Murray, 37, of Westville, a passenger in the van, was flown to Washington Regional with head and internal injuries. He was treated and released. A 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy, both of Westville, were taken to Siloam Springs and treated and released.

Those admitted to hospitals from the accident were a 14-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, all passengers in the van, according to the news release.

A passenger in the pickup, Asa Valentine, 25, of Lincoln, was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., and admitted in critical condition.

The highway report says the weather was clear and the road was dry.







