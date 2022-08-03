Jim Spillars portrays Union Brigadier Gen. James Blunt on Sunday night for a program at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park called, Hindman Hall Museum: After Dark. About 30 visitors participated in the program to hear about the Battle of Prairie Grove from Living Historians, including Blunt, two soldiers and a civilian. Mattison Griffin, state park interpreter, said she planned the 9 p.m. event so visitors could see the museum after normal hours and hear stories they normally wouldn't hear.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
After Hours At The Museumby Lynn Kutter | August 3, 2022 at 9:24 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jim Spillars portrays Union Brigadier Gen. James Blunt on Sunday night for a program at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park called Hindman Hall Museum: After Dark. About 30 visitors participated in the program to hear about the Battle of Prairie Grove from Living Historians, including Blunt, two soldiers and a civilian. Mattison Griffin, state park interpreter, said she planned the 9 p.m. event so visitors could see the museum after normal hours and hear stories they normally wouldn't hear.
Print Headline: After Hours At The Museum
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT