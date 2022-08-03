After Hours At The Museum

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jim Spillars portrays Union Brigadier Gen. James Blunt on Sunday night for a program at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park called Hindman Hall Museum: After Dark. About 30 visitors participated in the program to hear about the Battle of Prairie Grove from Living Historians, including Blunt, two soldiers and a civilian. Mattison Griffin, state park interpreter, said she planned the 9 p.m. event so visitors could see the museum after normal hours and hear stories they normally wouldn't hear.

Jim Spillars portrays Union Brigadier Gen. James Blunt on Sunday night for a program at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park called, Hindman Hall Museum: After Dark. About 30 visitors participated in the program to hear about the Battle of Prairie Grove from Living Historians, including Blunt, two soldiers and a civilian. Mattison Griffin, state park interpreter, said she planned the 9 p.m. event so visitors could see the museum after normal hours and hear stories they normally wouldn't hear. LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Molly Hutchins portrays Nancy Morton Staples, who tells the story of her home being invaded by Union soldiers when she was a child. Others who participated in Hindman Hall Museum: After Dark were Jacob Spillars as William Balenger, a Union soldier with the 19th Iowa, and Rusty Guenard, who portrayed Pleasant Buchanan of Cane Hill, a Confederate soldier in the Battle of Prairie Grove.



