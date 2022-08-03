LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Temple Moore, a retired art teacher from Prairie Grove School District, shows students at her July art camp how to fold a piece of paper to make it look like a popsicle. Moore hosted two art camps over the summer at her shop called the Creative Fix in downtown Prairie Grove. For the July camp, 32 students completed five different art projects over the week: a collage, paper sculpture, printmaking, acrylic painting and a watercolor painting.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Chassidy Rex, 7, of Prairie Grove, shows the collage she made using many different materials at a July art camp sponsored by Temple Moore and the Creative Fix in Prairie Grove.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Eva Rose Black, 6, of Prairie Grove, was one of the students at the July art camp taught by Temple Moore, a retired art teacher in Prairie Grove. She's working on the collage of a girl eating a popsicle.



Print Headline: Art In Motion

