Art In Motion

Temple Moore, a retired art teacher from Prairie Grove School District, shows students at her July art camp how to fold a piece of paper to make it look like a popsicle. Moore hosted two art camps over the summer at her shop called the Creative Fix in downtown Prairie Grove. For the July camp, 32 students completed five different art projects over the week: a collage, paper sculpture, printmaking, acrylic painting and a watercolor painting.
August 3, 2022 at 9:23 a.m.
