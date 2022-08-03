Cane Hill Harvest Festival Returns Sept. 15

Cane Hill -- After a two-year hiatus because of covid-19, the Cane Hill Harvest Festival will return this fall.

The festival, previously a two-day event, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, on the grounds of Historic Cane Hill College.

"We're excited to bring back this community tradition for what will be the 36th anniversary of the first festival," said Historic Cane Hill Executive Director Vanessa McKuin.

This year's festival will feature a country breakfast, sorghum pressing demonstration, live music, craft demonstrations, a quilt show, food trucks, tours of historic buildings and more.

The Cane Hill Harvest Festival is organized by the Cane Hill Festival Committee. Cane Hill is located just off Highway 45 in the beautiful Ozark Mountains, west of Fayetteville and east of Tahlequah, OKla.