Farmington Planners Approve Revised Plat For Wagon Wheel Subdivision

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-1 last week to approve the revised preliminary plat for Wagon Wheel West subdivision, located off Clyde Carnes Road.

Commission member Bobby Wilson voted against the plat because he said he had concerns about water that drains onto Clyde Carnes from other areas and wondered if all that was taken into consideration in the storm drainage plan for the subdivision.

Wilson said he did not believe any construction on the subdivision should start until Highway 170 is widened and the city is able to see how water drains from the new road.

"To me, you're bringing all the water into that one point," Wilson said.

Commissioner Judy Horne voted for the preliminary plat "reluctantly." She said she would support it because city engineer Chris Brackett of KSM Engineering Integrity gave his OK to the plan and said he would oversee it.

"Based on what Chris says, I don't have any grounds to be against it," Horne said. "I am concerned about the design and the redesign and want to be sure you hold their feet to the fire (referring to Brackett)."

Brackett responded that he would.

Others who voted in favor of the preliminary plat were Howard Carter, Jay Moore and Chad Ball. Chairman Robert Mann and member Keith Macedo were absent and commissioner Gerry Harris presided over the meeting in the absence of Mann.

During public comment about the preliminary plat, Norm Toering, who lives in Twin Falls subdivision, said he's seen the 100-year flood multiple times in that area and said he has heard tales of water two feet high on the land that will be Wagon Wheel West.

"I question if this will take the 100-year rain," Toering said.

Blake Murray with ESI Engineers presented the revised preliminary plat to the commission. The layout of the subdivision was rotated 90 degrees from the original design to help with drainage to the detention pond, and the commission last month said Murray would have to resubmit the revised preliminary plat for approval.

The storm drainage system was changed from boxed culverts to an open flow ditch where water will drain into a detention pond and then be released into a culvert going underneath Clyde Carnes Road.

Another change is that the developer took out any partial cul-de-sacs from the original plan.

Brackett said he has not completed all the drainage calculations but noted he would be satisfied with the drainage plan before he will approve it. Before the development can proceed, it will have to receive Brackett's final approval and approval from the city of Fayetteville and the Arkansas Health Department. The city also will have a preconstruction meeting before any work can begin.

Commission member Jay Moore said the commission discussed the subdivision and its drainage plan during the last work session and the consensus was the open ditch drainage will end up being better than boxed culverts.

Wagon Wheel West, owned by Riggins Commercial Construction and Development, is located on the 40 acres on the north side of Clyde Carnes Road. The preliminary plan shows the subdivision will have 122 lots in an R-1 zone. The developer will have to pay $73,200 as a payment in lieu of park land conveyance, $600 per lot.

In other action, the commission held a public hearing on a proposed ordinance to modify the measuring criteria for lots in cul-de-sacs. No one spoke during the public hearing.

The commission voted to recommend that Farmington City Council approve the ordinance. It proposes that the measurement for lots on cul-de-sacs should be based on building setback and not right of way.