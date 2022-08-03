Lincoln Issues Boil Order

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln on July 31 issued a boil order for customers on Sugar Hill Road from the Industrial Park to Ant Hill Road as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system due to a loss in normal system pressure.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued a news release confirming the Lincoln's boil water notice.

Under the notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when one set of bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.