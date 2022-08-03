Night Of Champions

FARMINGTON -- Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson reviewed a trio of state championships won by the Cardinals during the 2021-2022 school year at Thursday's school board meeting.

Overall Golf Champion

Rhett South, son of Barron and Melinda South, graduated May 17, leaving a legacy of unsurpassed accomplishments while setting the standard for Farmington golf. He burst on the scene as a freshman, placing second among individual golfers at the Class 4A State golf meet in 2018. Thompson, who was then head boys basketball coach, played a major role in shaping South's high school career by driving him to the state golf tournament that year and has remained supportive.

South competed in the State Overall Golf meet as a freshman and the future looked promising as he anchored a team comprised of his best friends and classmates, Clayton Antwine, Dakota Bogan and Landon Lawson. Together they made a lot of great memories on and off the course, winning three conference titles and finishing as 4A State Runner-Up in the team standings during South's junior year in 2020.

Long-time Farmington head junior high football coach Randy Osnes switched to golf after 15 successful seasons in the fall of 2011 and made his mark with that program. South described Osnes as probably the most important coach he's ever met in his life and attributed Osnes' coaching as foundational to helping him learn to successfully navigate stressful situations that may manifest on the golf course.

South shot his personal best score of 63 at the 4A-1 District meet as a junior on what he considers his home course at Fayetteville Country Club in October 2020. He recalled the thrill of walking up to the 18th hole with the entire Cardinal team present to witness the achievement in addition to Farmington fans cheering him on among his favorite high school memories.

South won three individual 4A-1 Conference championships but no one would predict how bittersweet his senior season would become.

Osnes, who also coached the Lady Cardinal softball team to three state championships and five state runner-up showings, opted to retire after the 2020-2021 school year. Tanner Feil, who pioneered Farmington's soccer program through the disappointment of the 2020 season with all but one match cancelled when Governor Asa Hutchinson covid policies including closing public schools to on-site instruction leading the Arkansas Activities Association to cancel all spring sports, assumed coaching duties for the golf program.

Things broke down at the 4A-1 Conference meet with no Cardinal other than South qualifying for state. The much anticipated dream of winning a golf team championship evaporated with the summer heat.

South felt the sting of that deep disappointment as much as anybody but he didn't let those circumstances take him off his game.

Instead, he latched onto the moment, transforming pain into a burning drive to win an individual state championship on behalf of his missing teammates, and on Oct. 5, 2021, did just that. South shot a 70 winning first place at the Class 4A State meet at Fayetteville Country Club. He executed brilliantly in the clutch finishing with an eagle and a birdie in two of his last three holes to pull off a come from behind rally and win by two strokes.

By finishing in the top three at state, South qualified to compete at the State Overall Golf meet held at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock on Oct. 14. In the back nine, South ran smack dab into deja vu needing a fantastic finish to offset a double bogey on the 17th hole. He got back on track with a birdie on 18 to shoot a 73 and win by two strokes in his final high school golf competition.

Three Track Titles

Thompson introduced Mason Gansz, a 2022 graduate, who won three individual state titles during his senior year in track and field at Farmington.

"He was an unbelievable runner for us," Thompson said, saying he felt privileged to watch Gansz win all three state championships.

Gansz won the 800 meter and 1600 meter races during the State Indoor Track and Field meet held at the Randal Tyson Track Center at Fayetteville on Feb. 26. Gansz ran a 2:07.15 to pace the indoor 800 meter while junior teammate, Jorge Cervantes, placed fourth in 2:16.90. Gansz also placed first in the indoor 3200 meter with a time of 4:49.17.

Thompson said he thought Gansz was going to win the 1600 meter again on May 3 at Harrison, which hosted the 4A State track and field meet. Gansz admitted his disappointment as he finished fifth in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:39.13.

Thompson brought laughter from those present at Thursday's board meeting by saying Gansz was just warming up for the 800 meter, which he won with a time of 2:02.33.

Boys Soccer Team

The golf debacle in the fall spilled over into soccer with Feil deciding to get out of coaching at Farmington altogether and aftershocks reverberating throughout the winter as the Cardinals missed out on two months of practice.

Feil laid the groundwork to solidify Farmington's soccer program. One of the lingering aspects of his tenure as head coach from 2019-2021, the recruitment of Brian Dean as assistant coaching the goalies and defenders along with the tactical knowledge available from volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers, provided a vital part of the framework for the Cardinals to transition from a 2020 team playing a junior varsity schedule -- to state tournament qualifier in 2021 -- to Class 4A State champions in 2022 after Feil's abrupt resignation in the fall.

"We went from not knowing if we were going to have a season to having a brand new coach and winning state," said Farmington 2022 graduate Steven Gomez, who was named MVP of the state tournament as a goalie.

Assistant football coach Josh Fonville was still tying loose ends from the 2021 football season together in December when Thompson approached him asking him to take over the boys soccer program as interim head coach. Fonville had no previous experience coaching soccer, a sharp contrast to Clarksville's staff which came into the finals with a combined 53 years of experience spread out among four coaches. Head coach Bryan Qualls and his top assistant, Lud Elizondo, started the Panther program in 2001-2002 with 15 boys. The school won a state championship in 2007, and represented one of the giant's in the 2022 state tourney field with a roster 37 players deep.

Farmington (6-1-1 4A West) earned a 1-1 tie with Clarksville (6-0-1 4A West) in league play at home on April 12. The teams finished one-two in the 4A West with Clarksville hosting the conference tournament championship and taking a 3-0 win.

Thompson lauded the Cardinals for displaying improvement steadily over the course of the season.

"They gained momentum every match. By the time they got to the state finals nobody wanted to play them," Thompson said.

Despite the coaching change and lost practices, there was no 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. The Cardinals crossed over into the promised land, dominating the state tournament. They knocked out Wynne (2-0) on May 12, followed by Pulaski Academy (3-2) on May 13 and De Queen (1-0) on May 14.

Farmington and Clarksville met a third time in the Class 4A State finals on May 21 at Benton. This time the Cardinals prevailed, 4-3.

"It's our first soccer state title in school history," Thompson said. "It just took us two full seasons."

FILE PHOTO/Farmington 2022 graduate Rhett South led the Cardinals to a Class 4A State Runner-up trophy as a junior in 2020. Last fall, South made up for a disappointing district tournament in which he was the only team member to qualify for state by winning both the 2021 Class 4A individual title and the 2021 Overall golf tournament.

