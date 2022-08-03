No Fear Facing State Finals

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's boys soccer team went into the Class 4A State Finals fearless against Clarksville disdaining a 3-0 loss to the Panthers two weeks earlier in the 4A West Conference championship.

"We knew we matched up great with them and we were able to beat them," said sophomore Brice Dean.

Farmington didn't play well in the May 6 conference championship loss to Clarksville and everyone on the team expected key players to perform in the state finals.

"I knew players like Jorge Cervantes, Caleb Blakely, Mateo Carbonel, Luis Zavala and Steven Gomez wouldn't let them beat us like that again," Brice Dean said. "Steven's the backbone of our defense [at goalie]. I knew he would do everything he could to win. We were fearless, we all knew that we could beat them."

Farmington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by junior Drew White at the 35:09 mark on an assist by Carbonel on a throw-in and Italian foreign-exchange student Ettore Boochi with 11:27 to go before halftime.

The Cardinals were thinking state championship all the way, a mindset volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers reinforced at the half.

"Can you smell that honey?" Rogers asked while challenging the team to stay focused.

Clarksville scored twice within the first six minutes of the second half to tie the match 2-2. Blay Soe scored with 37:13 showing and Cody Qualls drew the Panthers even just under three minutes later.

Cervantes answered for Farmington, pushing the Cardinals back in front, 3-2, with a goal at the 25:34 mark of the second half.

Farmington maintained that advantage for 14-and-a-half minutes before Cody Qualls scored his second goal of the match, causing another deadlock at 3-3 with 10:57 remaining in the match.

Brice Dean said the team didn't allow that goal to create a momentum swing to disturb their concentration on winning the title. His thought process mirrored what played out on the field.

"I was thinking, 'they just tied it again, and if we're going to get another goal we need to get it quick because it's hot and both teams are tired. If we get that one goal up we can finish the match'," Brice Dean said.

Carbonel came through in the clutch booting the ball in from 25 yards out 1:56 later and the Cardinals rode that lead to their first state championship in the soccer, a feat which is still sinking in two months later.

"It just feels unreal. Every time I think about it, wow, I'm a state champion, it's insane," Brice Dean said.

Brice Dean offered a faith-based analysis of Carbonel's winning goal utilizing Daniel 11:32, which displays both sides of a coin that human emotions might be prone to deviate toward either path.

"And such as do wickedly against the covenant shall he corrupt by flatteries: but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits." -- Daniel 11:32

"Him [Mateo Carbonel], just having the strong faith that he does, he knows he'll get the attention he deserves if he scores that goal," Brice Dean said. "He knows he needs to stay strong even though he'll get all this attention. He knows he has to stay humble."

Brice's older sister, Cadence, a 2022 Farmington graduate who played on the 2020 girls basketball state championship team, gave some timely advice prior to the 2022 State soccer finals.

"You guys go out and play the game you know to play and give it your all because you never know what might happen," Cadence Dean said.

The siblings' father, Brian Dean, served as an assistant coach with both the boys and girls soccer programs.

"It's a feeling of icing on the cake," Brian Dean said, explaining, "To be able to experience it with Cadence with the basketball group when covid wiped out the finals in 2020, then the loss in the 2021 girls basketball finals to Harrison, and to come up one-point short this year in the girls basketball state finals [with Cadence serving as a manager], to go through all that and then to come back with a soccer program that is still brand new, winning a state championship with my son, to be handed that trophy, to be holding that trophy it's a bittersweet moment, but really a feeling of icing on the cake."

A parallel emerged for the siblings with each becoming part of a state championship that Brian Dean celebrates.

"It's ironic that both of their sophomore years in high school both my son and daughter won a state title," Brian Dean said.