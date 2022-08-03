Pick Up A Passport, Take A Trip Along Main Street

FARMINGTON -- How many businesses along Main Street in Farmington have you visited? Here's your chance to do so and also get registered to win some nice door prizes.

A new event in August called Farmington Small Business Passport will allow participants to stop by nine local businesses, meet new people and possibly win prizes donated for the event.

The Passport activity is sponsored by Farmington Small Business Collaborative, along with Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, with Arvest Bank as a presenting sponsor.

From Aug. 8-20, participants can pick up their passport at any of the participating small businesses and then visit each one on the list to collect stamps. Each stamp on the card is counted as a separate entry for the door prizes.

After collecting stamps at the end of the two weeks, participants are asked to turn in their Passports at Pedal Pops on Main Street or at Arvest Bank in Farmington. Those who turn in their passports at Pedal Pops will receive a free popsicle.

All businesses listed on the Passport will give away a prize that's worth at least $100. In addition, other businesses in Farmington are donating door prizes and drawings will be held for all door prizes from those who have turned in their Passports.

Participants will be notified about winning door prizes, and these will be picked up at the business that donated the prize.

"The goal is to raise awareness of local businesses in Farmington and increase foot traffic and business to these local shops," said Ryan Crawford with the Farmington Small Business Collaborative. "I don't think people realize some of the shops we have here. We want to get businesses promoting other businesses in Farmington."

The following small businesses are listed on the Passport:

• Briar Rose Bakery, 28 E. Main St.

• Chic Gypsy, 89 W. Main St.

• Farmington Farmers Market/Busy Bees, Saturdays only at Creekside Park.

• Gem Adventures Rock Shop, 117 E. Main St.

• Life Family Chiropractic, 123 E. Main St.

• Onion Creek Home Store, 183 W. Main St.

• Pedal Pops, 169 W. Main St.

• Sweet Scoops, 68 E. Main St.

• UpStart Thrift Store, 235 E. Main St.

The Small Business Collaborative started in February 2021 as a way to support small businesses in Farmington. Crawford, who works for Arvest Bank, and Sherri Gansz, who owns Cardinal Care Center, cochair the organization.

The group meets for lunch at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Jims Razorback Pizza in Farmington. Small business owners, employees and any others are invited to attend the meetings. Other activities sponsored by the organization have included a food drive and evening drop-in networking events.