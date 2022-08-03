Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Mark Lyons, 60, of West Fork, was jailed July 19 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit and careless driving.

Summer Jones, 42, of Fayetteville, was jailed July 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Hathorn, 19, of Fayetteville, was jailed July 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Keondrick Plummer, 29, of Fayetteville, was jailed July 19 in connection with fleeing, driving while license suspended, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, reckless driving and speeding.

Austin Baty, 30, of Prairie Grove, was jailed July 19 in connection with domestic battery second degree, assault on a family member third degree, endangering welfare of a minor third degree.

Greg Montez, 63, of Prairie Grove, was jailed July 20 in connection with disorderly conduct. Montez was arrested July 22 in connection with battery third degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Alexis French, 18, of Prairie Grove, was jailed July 22 in connection with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Norlando Adams, 28, of Fayetteville, was cited July 23 in connection with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lights required.

Martin Campos, 24, of Springdale, was cited July 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Catilin Duff, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited July 22 in connection with driving on a suspended license-DWI, speeding, no proof of insurance.

Hope McDaniel, 42, of Springdaleas jailed July 25 in connection with residential burglary, assault third degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Clint Hamrick, 44, of Lincoln, was jailed July 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jimmy Backerman, 43, of Fayetteville, was cited July 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Terrell, 21, of Westville, Okla., was jailed July 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Harley Hall, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Blake Jackson, 34, of Russellville, was jailed July 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronda Peal, 37, of Evansville, was jailed July 27 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to register vehicle.

Noah Cargill, 19, of Fayetteville, was jailed July 26 in connection with reckless driving, driving on suspended license for DWI.

Jeremiah Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was jailed July 28 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, no driver's license, open container, careless driving.

Hunter Combs, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 23 in connection with minor in possession of alcohol, open container.

Joseph Navarro, 19, of Rogers, was cited July 27 in connection with harassing communications.

Kelsey Bowlin, 31, Winslow, was cited July 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Baker, 30, of Springdale, was cited July 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cassidy Hampton, 48, of Farmington, was cited July 28 on a warrant for failure to pay, theft by receiving.

Sharon Stufflebeam, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Maze, 30, of Springdale, was cited July 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.