Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 19

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: An uncovered pan of cooked beef, raw onion slices, raw green pepper slices and bucket of shredded pork were present in the walk-in. Noncritical violations: Two buckets containing packages of partially frozen beef were on the kitchen floor thawing at room temperature.

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Two packages of Vicks Vapocool expired 6/22. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. An open package of raw bacon was being stored above boxes of honey butter sauce in the walk-in. Cooked egg patty was in the small prep stainless at 43 degrees, smoked sausage was in the small prep stainless at 45 degrees, cooked sausage patty was in the small prep stainless at 44 degrees and ham slices were in the small prep stainless at 46 degrees. Several small ants were on the counter near the coffee prep area. Noncritical violations: Facility is unable to produce certified food manager protection certificate. Sandwiches and sandwich ingredients were prepped for future use without date marking.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: Burger sauce in the right prep fridge was at 43 degrees, bacon pieces in the right prep fridge were at 44 degrees, alfredo sauce in the right prep fridge was 43 degrees and pasta in the right prep fridge was 44 degrees. Noncritical violations: Ice scoop handle sitting in ice machine. Cottage cheese and other food tubs were being reused for utensil and food storage. Facility has chlorine test strips for the dishwasher but cannot produce quat test strips for other sanitizer used. Overhead tube lights over the pizza prep area and dish area lack shielding.

July 20

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Small beverage fridge lacks thermometer. Food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate to +/-°F of the intended range.

July 21

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington. Critical violations: A drink and bowl of cereal were on the food preparation table. A drink with no lid or straw was sitting directly on a soda syrup box. Cook assembled to-go meal with bare hands. There were multiple pans of food in the walk-in cooler that were not covered. Large pan of sauced chicken dated in the walk-in was at 54 degrees. Refried beans dated 07/15/2022 in the walk-in at 48 degrees, sauced chicken dated in the walk-in at 54 degrees, rice in the walk-in was at 49 degrees, birria (pork) dated 07/13/2022 in the walk-in was at 49 degrees, sliced fresh green peppers in the walk-in at 49 degrees and packaged avocado pieces in the walk-in were at 48 degrees. A carafe of salsa in the server salsa fridge was at 52 degrees. Portioned salsa cup at the drive-thru salsa fridge was at 46 degrees. Lemon slice on the server line was at 51 degrees. Pina colada mixer on the bar counter top was at 79 degrees. Cut tomatoes on cook prep table two were at 51 degrees and sour cream on the cook prep table two at 47 degrees. A pan of cooked rice and a tub of fresh sliced peppers in the walk-in were not date marked. A bucket of extra shredded lettuce was being stored on the floor of the kitchen at room temperature. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A jug of Ortho Home Defense pest control was in the server hall. Posted permit expired 02/28/2022.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington. Critical violations: Three containers of almond milk were at 43 degrees in the small under counter fridge. Noncritical violations: A large bag of sugar was being stored on the floor.

July 22

Bradley's Donuts

56 Yukon Way, No. 6, Farmington. Critical violations: A pan of kolaches was covering the hand-wash sink in the back prep area. Smoked sausage at 49 degrees in back white refrigerator. Sausage kolaches in the display case were at 72 degrees and had no markings to indicate discard time. Noncritical violations: Portions of dough were being stored uncovered in the large chest freezer in the back. Two bags of flour were being stored on the floor of the back room. Facility could not produce sanitizer test strips.

Kum & Go

90 E. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: Boxes of product were blocking the back hand wash sink by the ice machine. Noncritical violations: Box of cups stored on the floor in kitchen storage area. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington. Critical violations: Ladies restroom was out of soap. A bag of chicken was thawing in the sanitizer basin of the three-compartment sink. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Many items in fridge lacked cover. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in the door and gaps where the floor and walls meet. Plastic dish containing lemons was being stored in the drink ice well.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Farmington Senior Center, 340 W. Main St., Farmington.

Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette