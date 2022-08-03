WCEL Obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022

Photo: Moore-Morgan

Donnita Denise Acuff

Donnita Denise Acuff, born September 9, 1966, passed away at the NW Medical Center on July 21, 2022. She is resting safely in the arms of Jesus.

Donnita worked several jobs, but the one she loved the most was the 12 years she worked at West Campus. She made so many friends there, from tots to teens to adults. She had such a sweet and lovable personality you could not help but love her. She had a heart of gold; holding a grudge was just not possible for her.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Cornett of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one son, Dallas Lynn Gilley of Springdale, Ark.; her brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Nancy Johnson of Tahlequah, Okla.; two grandchildren, Adaline and Hunter; her aunt and uncle, Audie and Melodie Dennis of Joplin, Mo.; her aunt and uncle, Don and Connie Livengood of Ignacio, Colo.; two nephews, Devon Johnson of Clarksville, Tenn., and Shawn Butler of Sedan, Kan.

On her biological dad's side, she is survived by one half-sister, Tisha Dawn Barran of Prairie Grove, Ark.; one half-brother, Shawn of Springdale; two uncles, Buddy and Eddie Johnson of Fayetteville, Ark.; and two aunts, Connie Johnson Taylor, and Sharon Land of Prairie Grove, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Beulah Nadine Dennis; her niece, Brittney Allen Johnson: her stepdad, Scott Sherman Dorsey; her biological dad, Danny Joe Johnson; her biological grandparents, Paul and Velma Johnson; and three uncles, Huston (Sonny), Jerry, and Harley Johnson.

There will be a private memorial service for close friends and family. The details are yet to be decided and will be posted on Facebook when decided.

Online condolences, www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Saundra Jean Moore-Morgan

Saundra Jean Moore-Morgan, age 84, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at Grandwood Assisted Living in Grove, Oklahoma.

Saundra was born on December 14, 1937, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and was the daughter of Charles Elmer "Tinker" Moore and Media (Sparks) Moore. She was raised in Dutch Mills, Arkansas and Lincoln, Arkansas areas until she graduated and then moved to Oklahoma. She was a devout Christian and was involved in church and loved serving in any capacity. Her life revolved around her family, kids and grandchildren.

Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elmer "Tinker" and Media Moore; her husband, Mikalee Vurnell Morgan; and her son, Jack Petty.

Saundra is survived by her daughter, Martha Petty (Mitch Nuckolls) of Grove, Oklahoma; two sisters, Phyllis Reed of Lincoln, Arkansas and Nell Johnston (Cecil) of Oologah, Oklahoma; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Carpenter (Jerry) of Bixby, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Jesse Petty, Casey Petty (Jennifer), David Petty (Cortlandt), Adam Petty (Dani), Jeff Carpenter (Megan), and Cayla Record (Adam); ten great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends whom she loved dearly.

Visitation was held July 27, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma.

Services celebrating Saundra's life were held July 28, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, 22358 Dutch Mills Road, Lincoln, Arkansas 72744.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Saundra to Grandwood Assisted Living Golf Cart Fund, Attn: Hanna Weinrich, 2001 Sunrise Boulevard, Grove, OK 74344.

Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com.

The family of Saundra Jean Moore-Morgan entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.

Belinda Gayle Ramsey

Belinda Gayle Ramsey, age 57, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born August 27, 1964 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Berlin Grant and Yvonne (Arnold) Ramsey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Berlin Ramsey; and grandparents, Delton and Freda Arnold and Audie and Delia Ramsey.

Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Cunningham of Meeteetse, Wyoming, and Melissa Sanders of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; her mother, Yvonne Ramsey of Lincoln, Arkansas; one brother, Scott Ramsey of Summers, Arkansas; two sisters, Joyce Neeley, also of Summers, and Brenda Eagle of Lincoln, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Laney Roberts, Taylor Roberts and Harrison Sanders; two great-grandchildren, William Roberts and Kyleigh Vaughn; nieces, nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held July 27, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Oren Stokes, Adam Holdridge, Tony Villines, Scott Ramsey, Wade Neeley and Melissa Sanders.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.