What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Creek Creatures

Historic Cane Hill is sponsoring an event for visitors to learn about creek creatures in an Ozarks stream, Jordan Creek, and the natural springs around Cane Hill. Meet at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Habitat Visitors Center, 14327 S. Highway 45 in Cane Hill. Those planning to attend the seminar are asked to register free on the event page: historiccanehillar.org/creekcreatures/.

FARMINGTON

Let's Move, Farmington!

The next event for Let's Move, Farmington will be yoga from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at Creekside Park. Meet at the big pavilion.

Senior Center BBQ Fundraiser

Farmington Senior Center will have a BBQ Drive Thru fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. Call ahead to preorder, 267-5709. Price is $5 per meal and includes pulled pork sandwich, chips and pickle. Bottled waters are available for $1 each. All proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 4, please call Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.