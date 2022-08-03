Whose Report To Believe?

FARMINGTON -- Conflicting reports circulating couldn't deprive Farmington of winning its first state soccer championship because the Cardinals refused to subscribe to things which contradicted their shot at achieving a destiny.

Trash talk emerged on social media in the days leading up to Farmington's 4-3 victory over Clarksville to win the Class 4A State championship in boys soccer on May 21. Some of it targeted Farmington goalkeeper Steven Gomez, who went on to record nine saves during the State Finals played on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex and win MVP honors for the Class 4A State tournament.

Gomez lived in Clarksville until moving to Farmington where he attended school from seventh grade through his graduation May 17. He knew most, if not all, of the players on Clarksville's 2022 team.

"It was very fun getting to play against the old team," said Gomez, speaking after Farmington School Board honored the boys soccer team at its Thursday meeting while revealing one of the Panthers provided even more incentive in the aftermath of Clarksville's 3-0 win over the Cardinals in the 4A West Conference championship on May 6.

A player Gomez didn't name walked up to him and said, "I don't want to be rude but your team's kind of trashcan compared to us."

The comment came across like a slap in the face emotionally. Gomez felt the sting of allowing three goals in the conference finals, a subpar performance by his own personal standards. He didn't play his best in the conference championship and the Panthers rubbed salt in the wound of a talented player disappointed in his own performance.

Farmington interim head coach Josh Fonville witnessed the Cardinals and Gomez take an emotional hit in the May 6 setback played on Clarksville's home field.

"We went down there, we did struggle in the conference championship," Fonville said. "A lot of it [came off], they made a great, phenomenal goal. It was a foul kick, a penalty kick from way off on the edge and just skated right over our guy and our keeper he struggled after that. I think it got in his head a little bit. Then late, late in the second half, we ran some guys in and we gave up a couple of more goals."

Clarksville based its projections going into the state finals off its May 6 win, but Fonville, assistant coach Brian Dean and volunteer assistant Mark Rogers knew better and kept things in perspective. First they acknowledged Clarksville represented a worthy opponent not to be disrespected or taken lightly, then balanced that by reminding the Cardinals they played Clarksville tougher than anybody else in the league while emphasizing a golden opportunity lay before them.

"At home we tied them [1-1] in the regular season [on April 12]. It was their only blemish in conference. They've only lost one match all year to Russellville [3-0] early in the season [on March 5]," Fonville said on May 16 five days before the state finals. "None of that matters now. We are literally going into this 0-0, and we're playing our absolute best right now."

Gomez' mother has maintained relationships with several mothers of Clarksville players through social media and one of them sent her a message prior to the state finals declaring Farmington had no chance and Clarksville fully expected to win.

"They were disrespectful and rude to us for no reason. We showed them who was the trashcan team in the state finals," Gomez said. "That gave me additional motivation."

For the Cardinals, deciding the outcome of their season with one match to go boiled down to whose report would they chose to believe?

Throughout the season Dean consistently put a bug in their ear, and that persistence proved a louder voice than that of the detractors.

"Coach Dean kept telling us, 'This team is better than last year's team. We're going to win state.' He kept speaking it into existence," Gomez said.

Gomez added his voice to the faith-based principle, calling those things that are not as though they were.

"I kept speaking it into existence," Gomez said.

Then he and his teammates took the field at Benton and played with excellence, taking a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Drew White and Italian foreign exchange student, Ettore Boochi.

The first half shutout played an integral role in Farmington's eventual 4-3 triumph. Clarksville rallied to tie the match twice at 2-2 on goals by Blay Soe and Cody Qualls, and again at 3-3 following a goal by Farmington's Jorge Cervantes when Qualls scored his second goal with 10:57 remaining in the second half.

Mateo Carbonel pushed Farmington back ahead, 4-3, with a goal at the 9:01 mark.

Gomez and his teammates on defense made that hold up and the last word plus the 2022 Class 4A State Championship trophy belongs to Farmington.

"Everybody believed in each other. They trusted each other. They did what they were supposed to do," Gomez said.