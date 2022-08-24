Angus Scholarship

PHOTO BY PEARL'S PICS Nicholas Pohlman, of Prairie Grove, left, received the Arkansas Angus Association $500 scholarship at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Scholarship Presentation, July 6-8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured presenting is Michelle Rieff, right. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships to Angus youth.

PHOTO BY PEARL'S PICS Nicholas Pohlman, of Prairie Grove, left, received the Arkansas Angus Association $500 scholarship at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Scholarship Presentation, July 6-8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured presenting is Michelle Rieff, right. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships to Angus youth.

PHOTO BY PEARL'S PICS Nicholas Pohlman, of Prairie Grove, left, received the Arkansas Angus Association $500 scholarship at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) Scholarship Presentation, July 6-8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured presenting is Michelle Rieff, right. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships to Angus youth.