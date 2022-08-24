Submitted Photo/Prairie Grove senior Trinity Dobbs signs a national letter of intent to play women's college basketball for Oklahoma Christian University at Oklahoma City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Trinity was accompanied by her mother, Brandi Dobbs, and grandmother, Florence Dobbs. Trinity Dobbs averaged 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 1.7 assists and .4 blocks while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range to lead the team in each of those categories. She was third on the Lady Tigers in free-throw percentage at 76 percent and her all-around skills played a major role in Prairie Grove advancing to the Class 4A State semifinals.

Print Headline: Basketball Signee

