Berries Unlimited Announces New Honeyberry

Prairie Grove – Berries Unlimited, one of the world's largest developers, growers and exporters of honeyberries in the U.S., recently announced it has released its new Honey Champion (plant is patent pending) Honeyberry/Haskap variety, made from 100% Japanese origin.

The Honey Champion honeyberry plant is wind resistant, not breakable and not fragile during new growth. The honeyberry bush grows to 5-6 feet tall and is a very vigorous and fast grower.

"We created this honeyberry on our farm and it has 15% to 20% higher yields, which means more antioxidants per bush," explained Lidia Delafield, owner of Berries Unlimited in Prairie Grove. "The Champion honeyberry has an excellent flavor, is very sweet and is the biggest berry and I think it is the best honeyberry."

She added, "The berries are great when you eat them fresh, or you can freeze them or dry them. They're also great for baking and making preserves. The berries ripen at the same time, are easy to pick or harvest and are easy for bees and insects to pollinate."

The top criteria all over the world for honeyberries are taste, flavor and growing habits.

Delafield said the Honey Champion honeyberry delivers for taste and flavor with a berry quality that features tough skin, firmness, dry scar, a nice shape for sorting out, and uniform berries that ripen about the same time for easier production. It has a very long shelf life that is hard to achieve.

Its most valuable feature, she said, is that Honey Champion berries can stay up to a week without refrigeration, just left on the table.

The Honey Champion bush has an ideal upright growing habit that is very helpful for easier pollination and harvesting. It is a mid-to-late season variety.

"I love that our customers can eat Honey Champion berries as a sweet fresh berry right from the bush, make jams, jelly, juice, even wine or harder liquors," explained Delafield. "We add it to maple syrup or strawberries, and it gives them new shades of flavor. The berries are great when you freeze them or dry them and are also great for baking and cooking."

Small fruits are known to help beat some of the free radicals, but none of them can protect from a very harmful and dangerous oxidant, Peroxynitrite. Peroxynitrite often appears also as a reaction to stress and can cause severe damage to human cells and tissue. Honeyberries are the only known small fruit that can prevent Peroxynitrite damage, according to a 2014 research paper from Momot T.V. MD, Biomedical School of Far East Federal University and Institute of Marine Biology FEBRAS. Because the Honey Champion is more productive, it has more antioxidants per bush than most of the other honeyberry varieties.

About Berries Unlimited

Headquartered in Prairie Grove, Berries Unlimited is a wholesale grower and licensed propagator of many varieties of small fruits such as blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, honeyberries and strawberries. It is the largest developer, grower and exporter of Honeyberries in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.berriesunlimited.com/ or call us at (479) 846-6030.