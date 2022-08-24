Birkes Brings Competitive Edge Into Huddle

LINCOLN -- Lineoln junior Jace Birkes (5-9, 145) probably won't impress opposing fans watching the Wolves' football team get off the bus when they arrive for a game.

But the old adage about it's not the size of the man in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the man rings true and his head coach, Reed Mendoza, knows first hand there's more than meets the eye when Birkes gets onto the football field.

Off the field Birkes has been selected as one of nine members of an Arkansas Activity Association student advisory board for the 2022-2023 school year.

Chip On Shoulder

Asked what he thinks the Wolves should do to make opponents just not write Lincoln off and earn their respect early in the season based on the fact that Lincoln is a smaller school going back into the 4A-1, Birkes discloses a chip on the shoulder attitude which the Wolves approach the season with.

"Show them who we are. Show them that we're not the little dogs that everybody thinks we are," Birkes said.

Birkes, son of Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes, is keenly aware his dad played football at Lincoln and wants to on carry on the legacy, hold his own and make his mark in the Lincoln program.

"I want to be just be better than he ever was, that's my goal, and make it farther than he ever could," Birkes said. "I'm very excited. I love playing football, it's my favorite sport. It's exciting, the Friday night lights are just something different. Nothing compares to it."

Birkes will start at wide receiver and in the secondary. As a freshman at the junior high level he was a big playmaker and again carries the potential every time he takes the field because he's got a burning will to win and will try to beat the other team every time out if he can possibly find a way to accomplish a path to victory.

"Jace is ultra-competitive and he's very instinctive, as well, on the field and just has a knack for making plays," Mendoza said.

Playmaker Receiver

He's the kind sports fans who've been around awhile recognize as a gamer. Birkes appears as kind of a gangly 5-9 kid. If scouts lined him up and ran a 40 yard dash, he's not going to be slow, but he won't wow observers. For some seeing is believing, yet Mendoza knows he's got a skilled athlete on the roster.

"But, suddenly, when he catches a pass he finds a way to get to the end zone or he catches it in traffic and you wouldn't think he'd be able to stay on his feet and he takes a lick or two from the linebacker and picks up an additional 15 yards. He just makes plays. He's just got a will to win that's very unique. I don't think I've coached a ton of kids that have as much will to win as him and [he] doesn't care how it gets done. He doesn't care if he's the guy getting the ball, he just wants to win," Mendoza said.

As underclassmen a bunch of Birkes' class got a lot of varsity experience last year as sophomores. As the junior class this year the class is counted on to carry a big portion of the load. Birkes doesn't take that for granted and is out to prove his worth and the readiness of his class by example. He wants coaches to know his class holds value on every down.

"Show them that they need us even more than they realize. Like they know they need us, but show them even more," Birkes said.

There's a ton of receivers in the junior class, guys capable of catching the ball and Birkes feel like that's a real strength of this year's varsity.

"Yeah, it's a big strength. On third down and long plays they trust our receivers to catch the ball, to go to the ball and make catches, [also] on short plays, fourth down and one plays, big time plays," Birkes said.

Opponents can't necessarily focus on one or two guys. They're going to have to pay attention to a whole bunch of people.

"They can't just guard one person, double team one person. They have to guard every single one of us for them to lock us up," Birkes said.

Defensive Ball Hawk

Mendoza's confident in Birkes on defense, too, where he started last year as a sophomore. Mendoza plans to start another sophomore at cornerback this season, Kaden Brewer, an all-around athlete, whom Mendoza notes along with sophomore linebacker Kale Jones (5-10, 160), a returning starter from 2021 as a freshman, qualified in basically every event that they participated in for the state 3A high school [track and field] meet hosted by Lincoln for the first time last spring.

"In the secondary we bring back Jace Birkes, a second year starter, a ball hawk, who's going to get us lined up and going to be around the football. He just does a good job," Mendoza said.

A versatile athlete, Birkes can also play quarterback. He was thrown into action as a sophomore against border rival, Westville, Okla., when in the words of Mendoza, "we had a lot of things go wrong for us. "

"[Anyone who] covers all of our sports will know what a competitor Jace is. He's a great kid with a great attitude. The kids really respect him and they respond to him so we feel good about that situation," Mendoza said.

Any time there's a guy like that in the huddle it's contagious, a good thing for team morale.

"Absolutely, Jace isn't a big talker. He will when he needs to. He'll get the guys in line, but they respect him. You can tell they all respect him. They respect how he handles his business day in and day out," Mendoza said.

Lincoln opens its varsity football season Friday at home in Wolfpack Stadium against former 3A-1 foe, Greenland. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.