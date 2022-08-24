Cardinals Replace Grads, Tune Up For Season

FARMINGTON -- The 5A West changed dramatically from 2021 with former 4A-1 foes, Prairie Grove and Shiloh Christian, coming into the conference along with Dardanelle, which was a 4A-4 school last year. Holdovers, Alma, Clarksville, Harrison and Pea Ridge, round out the schedule.

Greenbrier went up to 6A and the Cardinals will play the Panthers in a nonconference road game in week zero on Aug. 26. Springdale, the only nonconference opponent retained from 2021 is on the schedule for Sept. 2 with another 7A West team, Rogers, on tap for Sept. 9.

"It's a really good conference and that's what we hope for. We want to be a playoff team and play deep into the playoffs so we want that competition," said second year Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Junior Cameron Vanzant (6-1, 165) earned the starting quarterback position as a sophomore. He completed 164-of-257 passes for 2,168 yards with a touchdown to interception ratio of 27-to-8. He's matured physically and as an on-the-field leader. Now that Vanzant is a junior more of his classmates are finding their way into the lineup giving him more familiarity with the personnel than last season.

"He's grown physically in our weight program, but he's also grown I feel like as a leader for our football team and what he's able to do in a football game," Eldridge said.

The backup, sophomore Luke Elsik (5-10, 156), started at ninth grade quarterback last year, and will play some other positions including runningback and slot receiver.

Junior Brayden Penne (5-10, 168) is third on the depth chart.

Runningbacks

Workhorse tailback Caden Elsik graduated as did his main backup Kanye Taylor, but that won't phase the Cardinals with Luke Elsik starting and capable senior Trey Moser (6-1, 205) ready to tote the pigskin along with sophomore Russell Hodge (5-10, 180), who had a good ninth grade year.

"We're a developmental program so what we're trying to do is we're trying to develop kids from the time they're in seventh grade all the way to the time they're a senior in high school and so last year we were really able to work with Luke Elsik. He knows our offense, not only from the cat position which is our runningback, but also from the quarterback position," Eldridge said.

Receivers

Seniors Peyton Funk (6-0, 180) and Lawson DeVault (5-10, 172) return coming off very productive junior seasons at wide receiver. Funk caught 38 passes for 645 yards and 7 touchdowns averaging 17-yards-per-catch while DeVault caught 33 passes for 375 yards and two scores averaging 11.4-yards-per-catch during his junior season.

"I'm telling you I'm really excited about Payton Funk and just the way that he was worked this offseason, the way that he catches the football, the way that he runs his routes, the way that he blocks on the perimeter. We've got Lawson DeVault, who made a ton of plays for us last year. He'll also make plays for us this year, just an explosive, dynamic player with the ball and without the ball," Eldridge said.

Juniors Hunter Reaves (6-1, 167) and Jagger Gordon (6-0, 170) did the job in training camp along with sophomore Brandon Clark (5-7, 140).

"I'm just looking forward to those guys being able to produce for us," Eldridge said.

Tight End

Three year starter Chase Brown graduated, but Eldridge doesn't expect the Cardinals to skip a beat.

"We've got some guys who can put their hand down and do some of the things that Chase could do. Chase was a real versatile player for us. Michael Jernigan (5-10, 192), he's done a great job for us, and then of course, Gabe Burfitt (5-11, 180) did a great job for us last year both with his hand down and also playing our dog position, which is our fullback/H-back type guy. Then we've got a sophomore Hayden Bentley (5-10, 180), who's really come on in the training camp as well so we feel that we're going to be able to use those guys this year," Eldridge said.

Offensive Line

Junior center Hunter Marshall (5-9, 255) started as a sophomore and senior Riley Lockard (5-10, 255) returns at left guard.

"We've got several young guys on the offensive line, but we've got a senior who really stepped up, Hunter Bentley (5-10, 250)," Eldridge said.

Junior Kaleb Harris (6-2, 255) plays tackle. Junior Hamilton Hickman (6-2, 245), Sophomore Klayton Clark (6-1, 200), and sophomore Holden Taylor (5-11, 210) are younger guys.

DEFENSE

Jay Harper stepped down as Defensive Coordinator, yet remains involved with the program. Casey Moreland has been both a defensive and offensive coordinator joins the staff.

"Coach Harper's our D-line coach. I love Coach Harper, he's a great coach, great with our players. He'll be coaching our defensive line," Eldridge said. "We brought in Casey Moreland, who was my offensive coordinator at Arkadelphia."

Eight starters return on defense for the Cardinals.

Defensive Line

Home schooler David Stettmeier (6-1, 265) beefed up 20 pounds. He lines up at defensive tackle. Senior Dawson Triplett (6-1, 260) also bulked up, but switches to offense. Junior Truitt Rowland (6-1, 260) moved in from Colorado,

"At our ends we've got two other returners, Scout Morrison and Carter Moad. Both of those guys did a great job for us last year and will do a great job again," Eldridge said.

Senior Carter Moad (6-0, 210) added 30 pounds as did classmate Scout Morrison (6-2, 205). Jacob Johnson, junior Quinn Walker (5-9, 230) and sophomore Lincoln Walker (5-10, 170) give the Cardinals a couple of other guys who can fit in there. Junior Michael Douglas (5-10, 180) recovers from an injury.

Linebackers

Returning junior starter Cooper Gardenhire (5-10, 205) sat out five weeks with injury last season, but came back strong. He, along with Zach Ralston and Andrew Disheroon, who gained about 20 pounds, form the heart of the Cardinal defense.

"We've got three returning starters that I'm really excited about. Cooper Gardenhire, I just feel like he has improved tremendously tackling, not over-running plays, tracking the back and being able to read his keys," Eldridge said.

Safeties

According to Eldridge seniors Sam Wells (5-11, 170) and Wyatt Powell (5-11, 172) are some of the best in the state at safety.

"Wells is just outstanding as far as being a ballhawk. He had five picks in our season last year. I'm looking forward to more good things out of him, and I just can't wait to see our defense fly around," Eldridge said.

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals plan to rotate four cornerbacks. Senior Caleb McChristian (5-8, 160) played last year a lot on special teams. Junior Charlie Mobley (5-10, 165) is on the other side. Juniors Joey Richards (6-1, 150) and Gino Gambino (5-11, 165) round out the quartet.

"I'm really excited about all those guys and the way they play," Eldridge said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicking Game

Last year a major momentum swing occurred when Farmington successfully recovered an kickoff deep in Prairie Grove territory near the goal line

"It really did. Luis Zavala was really good for us last year and Ettore Boochi, both of those guys did a great job for us, but [with] Jorge Cervantes (5-10, 150) I don't think we're going to lose anything. He'll be the replacement on our kickoff and our our PAT extra points. He's done a great job this spring and summer and in training camp. Sam Wells can also kick for us if we need him to," Eldridge said.

Cervantes is a fast runner, who qualified for state in track and field as a sprinter and part of Farmington's state championship soccer team giving the Cardinals a better athlete than perhaps some of the kickers advancing to college and even in the pros.

"He's a multi sport athlete, does a great job, has a great attitude and works hard so I'm really excited about what he brings to the table for us not only from a kicking perspective but also from a defensive perspective. He'll play cornerback for us as well," Eldridge said.

Zach Ralston will handle the punting chores.