College News

University of Central Arkansas

The following area students graduated during the spring commencement on May 6-7 in the Farris Center on campus:

From Prairie Grove: Alejandro Miguel Ramirez graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Avery G Roton graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

From Farmington: Kylee Ann Beetch graduated with a Bachelor of Science; Brenda Lee Love graduated with a Graduate Certificate.

Missouri State University

Emily Thompson of Farmington graduated with a Master of Social Work and was awarded her degree during commencement ceremonies on May 20 at Great Southern Bank Arena.