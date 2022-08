MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/J.R. Eldridge begins his second season as head coach of Farmington's football team. He won his 100th game last year and led the Cardinals into the Class 5A state playoffs. Eldridge's career mark stands at 101-39 including stints at North Little Rock and Arkadelphia where he won multiple state championships.

FARMINGTON FOOTBALL PROFILE 2022 School: Farmington Nickname: Cardinals Colors: Red and White Home Field: Cardinal Stadium Year Opened: 2019 Playing Surface: Turf Athletic Director: Beau Thompson Head coach: Head coach: J.R. Eldridge (101-39 overall, 8-3 at Farmington) Assistant coaches: Georgeio Milam, Steve Morgan, Jay Harper, Clint Scrivner, Austin Lewis, Jarrod Mattingly, Payton Covington, Casey Moreland Conference: 5A West (Joined 2014) Season opener: Aug. 26 at Greenbrier (6A West) Football State Championships: 1972, 1973 Most Recent Playoff Run: 2011 State 4A Semifinals, 11-3 (Dumas, win 42-6; at Heber Springs, win 28-12; at McGehee, win 26-23; at Malvern, loss 25-49). Team Strengths: Passing game, Defensive front, linebackers, ballhawking secondary Team Weaknesses: Inexperience at key positions, young offensive line Returning Players: Offensive starters 5; Defensive starters 8 Quarterbacks: Cameron Vanzant (6-1, 165), junior; Luke Elsik (5-10, 156), sophomore, Brayden Penne (5-10, 168) junior Runningbacks: Luke Elsik (5-10, 156), sophomore, Trey Moser (6-1, 205), senior; Russell Hodge (5-10, 180), sophomore Receivers: Peyton Funk (6-0, 180), senior; Lawson DeVault (5-10, 160), senior; Hunter Reaves (6-1, 167), junior; Jagger Gordon (6-0, 170), junior; Brandon Clark (5-7, 140), sophomore Tight Ends: Michael Jernigan (5-10, 192), senior; Gabe Burfitt (5-11, 180), junior; Hayden Bentley (5-10, 180), sophomore Offensive linemen: Hunter Marshall (5-9, 255), junior; Riley Lockard (5-11, 240), senior; Hunter Bentley (5-10, 250), senior; Dawson Triplett (6-1, 260), senior; Hamilton Hickman (6-2, 245), junior; Klayton Clark (6-1, 200), sophomore; Holden Taylor (5-11, 210), sophomore Defensive linemen: David Stettmeier (6-1, 265), senior; Truitt Rowland (6-1, 260), junior; Dawson Triplett (6-1, 260), junior; Scout Morrison (6-2, 205), senior; Carter Moad (6-0, 210), senior; Jacob Johnson (6-0, 200), junior; Quinn Walker (5-9, 230), junior; Lincoln Walker (5-10, 170), sophomore; Michael Douglas (5-10, 180), junior Linebackers: Cooper Gardenhire (5-10, 205), senior; Andrew Disheroon (5-10, 175), senior; Zach Ralston (5-10, 190), senior Defensive backs: Sam Wells (5-11, 170) senior; Wyatt Powell (5-11, 172), senior; Caleb McChristian (5-8, 160), senior; Charlie Mobley (5-10, 165), junior; Joey Richards (6-1, 150), junior; Gino Gambino (5-11, 165), junior 2021 Overall Record: 8-3 2021 Conference Record: 5-2 (5A West) 2021 Points Scored: 353 (32.1 points-per-game) 2021 Points Allowed: 289 (26.3 points-per-game) 2021 Differential: +5.8 2021 Wins: Harrison (36-35); Springdale (20-19); Rogers Heritage (40-21); Prairie Grove (56-27); Alma (47-29); Morrilton (15-0); Pea Ridge (49-22); Clarksville (39-0). Recent league championships: 2006 Most recent playoff appearance: 2021 Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Farmington Football Profile

