Farmington Grad Awarded Military Medal

BOSTON (Mass.) -- Airman Lance Garrison of Farmington was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard USS Constitution on July 28.

The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.

"I'm glad I'm at a place that gives me a plethora of volunteer opportunities and gives me fulfillment in helping out the community," said Garrison.

Garrison, a 2020 graduate of Farmington High School, has served the Navy for a year and a half and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy's special programs, and all prospective crew members must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

USS Constitution is the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship's mission of promoting the Navy's history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.

The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship's wooden hull.

