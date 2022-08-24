First Day, Brand New School!

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders were ready to start school in a brand new building this year at Prairie Grove Middle School.
Shayne Taylor, principal of Prairie Grove Middle School, greets these sixth graders for the first day of school in their new building: Payton Long, Gracie Rochier and John Baker. Taylor said cars were lining up at 6:40 a.m. the first day, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, for school that started at 7:50 a.m. The school had 493 students in fourth-sixth grades on the first day.
