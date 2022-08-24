Shayne Taylor, principal of Prairie Grove Middle School, greets these sixth graders for the first day of school in their new building: Payton Long, Gracie Rochier and John Baker. Taylor said cars were lining up at 6:40 a.m. the first day, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, for school that started at 7:50 a.m. The school had 493 students in fourth-sixth grades on the first day.

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders were ready to start school in a brand new building this year at Prairie Grove Middle School. LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Fourth graders Adelynn Matthews and Emma Cox, with J.P. Cox, a sixth grader, behind them, walk up toPrairie Grove Middle School the first day of class on Aug. 17, 2022.



Print Headline: First Day, Brand New School!

