Junior Cardinals Join New Football League

FARMINGTON -- Farmington stepped out of the 7A West Junior High Football Conference and is now competing against opponents more comparable to the size of Farmington.

Varsity head coach J.R. Eldridge signed off on the change and is very optimistic about the future of football at all levels in Farmington.

"I'm more excited about the growth of our program. I'm more excited about how the kids want to be here, I'm more excited about how all those kids are getting great reps every day in practice," Eldridge said.

The rising seventh graders went through training camp just like everybody else. They had two inter-squad scrimmages. as did the eighth and ninth grades.

"It's just been really, really good as far as our training camp goes and where we're at right now is way ahead of where we were at last year at this time as far as our violence on the football field, as far as our understanding of what we're trying to do offense, defense, special teams. Those things make a huge difference in how fast our players are able to play within the down. I have been able to see that. I'm not a predictor of wins and losses, but what I love seeing is just the progression of these kids getting better," Eldridge said.

OFFENSE

Not all the starting positions were set when this interview was done, but the junior Cardinals have more than enough players. It was just a matter of determining who fills what role for junior high head coach Payton Covington.

"As far as offense goes I think we're pretty solid," Covington said.

Freshman Ayden Lester starts at quarterback. Eighth grader Slade Norwood shows a lot of promise and will lead the junior high JV squad.

"I've got a lot of confidence in both. They're both very capable quarterbacks," Covington said.

Jordan Logue, younger brother of Justin Logue who excelled as a receiver last season, transferred to Farmington and will start at runningback.

"It was a good move-in. He's an eighth grader, talented, and we're excited about him," Covington said.

The junior high rotates backs with Connor Nastasi coming into the backfield. Nastasi will also play defense. At the eighth grade level Brenner Watkins will start with slot Kalin Hendrix in reserve. Max Eldridge is a seventh grader who can play.

At the H-back position, a combination of tight end and fullback, that also splits out in a double receiver set, freshman Kambren Miller starts.

"We're expecting a lot of good things from him. He's put in a very, very tough offseason. He works hard. He's a great blocker, great at catching, he's a lot faster than he looks. I think he's going to be a really good player for us," Covington said. "He'll play inside, he's very capable, but he's also capable of being split out and running routes."

The position at the junior high JV squad features two players splitting time between freshman Luke Chandler and eighth grader Jett Pierce. Chandler is new to the position while Pierce has a year of experience.

"They're both battling it out right now to be that starter on the junior high JV," Covington said.

The junior high squad has an assortment of receivers. Akin Johnson, Dawson Keaton, and Brady Richards start.

"Those three together they block well downfield, they catch the ball and they run routes they're supposed to. They're pretty much all you can ask for out of a receiver and they'll go make a play," Covington said.

The offensive line picture was still coming into focus for coaches the second week of August.

"It's almost a puzzle right now. We're kind of honing in on who we want there," Covington said.

Freshmen Truman Capshaw and Isaac Rodriguez play tackle as do eighth graders Chandler Bunn and Zach Stilwell. At guard the junior Cardinals feature Layton Mitchell and Dodge Usrey.

"Layton Mitchell is probably the leader of really that offense. He's our right guard. He's a big time leader for us," Covington said.

Freshman Koby Hayes plays center with eighth grader Jadon Davidson and some other rotating players such as Connor Denham on the junior high offensive line.

DEFENSE

At defensive end freshmen Trevor Harvey and Jacquel Brown bookend the front. Freshman Jaxen Seward starts at nose guard and mans an interior defensive tackle position when the junior Cardinals go into a four man front. Eighth grader Jason Maynard will play the other tackle. Freshman Braxton Hartman, Memphis Boyle rotate in.

"If we go by what training camp looks like, right now that looks like the strength of our team," Covington said. "That D-line's pretty strong.

At middle linebacker, freshman Peyton Wells keys the junior Cardinal defense.

"It goes and comes with Peyton Wells. He's our middle linebacker and he's the leader of that defense. He's a very good player, he's hardnosed, he's downhill," Covington said.

Sam Reynolds, a twin to defensive back Noah Reynolds, starts at outside linebacker.

Ean Shadden, Aiden Suchhowski, Townes Boger, Avery Case are candidates to fill the outside linebacker roles.

"We've got a lot of options there so we can have a pretty good rotation," Covington said. "We've got a couple of eighth graders who can probably play there like Crosby Schmitt.

To fill the secondary some players switched from offense. Freshman Peyton Bailey has his side locked up.

"He's a fantastic player, a fantastic kid," Covington said. "The other side we stole from the offense. Right now it's looking like it's going to be Connor Nastasi, who's also going to be playing backup runningback for us, but we always have a couple rotating."

Freshmen Corbin Smith and Hunter Vanhook rotate in.

At safety freshman Bryce Thompson established himself as a starter. Noah Reynolds and Vanhook are reserves.

KICKING GAME

Peyton Wells has been doing all of the kicking including kickoffs and extra-points. Lester, the quarterback, doubles as the punter.

"Right now he's our most consistent punter. In junior high JV Brenner Watkins, our runningback, is doing all the kicking. He's going to do punt as well," Covington said.

Keaton and Nastasi handle kick and punt returns.

"I feel like those two give us the best chance. They read blocks well. They can set up their blocking and they've got the speed to take it to the house if it opens up," Covington said.

At the junior high JV level, Hendrix and Michael Shofitt do returns.

CONFERENCE AFFILIATION

Farmington's new conference is called "The River Valley Conference."

"It's a lot of the teams high school plays. It's not all of them because we're playing Greenwood and teams like that. It's a similar schedule with teams closer to our size. Now, we're traveling more than we have in the past years instead of just going to Fayetteville or Springdale, we're doing to Dardanelle [and other places]. It's teams closer to our size and I've got great hopes and expectations for this team. I think we've got a chance to be pretty good," Covington said.