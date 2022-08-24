Junior Wolves Learn What Sacrifice Means

LINCOLN -- Second year head junior high football coach Mason Wann in conjunction with Lincoln head football coach Reed Mendoza teach the Junior Wolves what sacrifice means.

This season marks the second consecutive year that the junior Wolves' projected starting quarterback moves up to varsity as a freshman to fill a need. Last season Lincoln's varsity began 0-4 and freshman Kale Jones got promoted.

"It was a tough decision because we felt like we had a great shot to win the junior high conference [title] and we still take Charleston to overtime without Kale for a chance to do that. We came up a little bit short," Mendoza said. He's a kid that we moved him up and it didn't change him at all. He stayed humble and kept working hard and he wasn't afraid of the moment. He definitely was a big reason why were able to have the success that we did down the stretch."

Jones became a key fixture in Lincoln overcoming that bad start and turning 2021 into a playoff season.

This year freshman Kayden Job moves to varsity.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

All three quarterbacks from 2021, Jones, Caden Brewer and Job moved on to varsity.

"We moved Kayden Job up to varsity in the summer. He would have been the starting quarterback [had he not been promoted to varsity]. He's going to be a starter for us on varsity," Wann said.

Eighth grader Korbin Price steps into the starting quarterback role. Price is neither big nor fast, yet shows good leadership poise.

"He gets them all lined up," Wann said. "He can throw it pretty good and runs good."

Transfer Hunter Diddle, a freshman listed as a wide receiver and linebacker on defense, is the backup.

Tailbacks

This is another area where a skilled freshman, Josh Stokes, potentially could be promoted to varsity.

"Stokes is another possibility. He's a kid who definitely could help us in senior high. That's up to Coach Mendoza," Wann said

Stokes' versatility allows the Junior Wolves to line him up all over including at linebacker, tailback, H-back, or on the offensive line where he played guard as an eighth grader. Last season Stokes had two numbers assigned to him in the event he was called upon to carry the ball or make a catch out of the backfield.

Wann describes Stokes as "strong with a thicker frame."

Stokes could be among Lincoln's primary ball carriers if the Junior Wolves can live without him on the offensive line. Freshman transfer John Coffee runs hard and broke a long touchdown run in a Tuesday, Aug. 16 scrimmage against Lamar. Wann anticipates using a rotation that might include freshman Gabe Hernandez and eighth grader Tyson Cockrell. These are two additional players Lincoln considers using either as runningbacks or along the offensive line.

Receivers

A pair of freshmen, Elijah Donoho and Adam Maloy, both run good. They played last year, but this season will be their first to get significant playing time. Donoho is tall. In the slot receiver position eighth grader Tucker Odom isn't big, but he's fast.

"He will come in motion and run the ball some," Wann said.

Diddle will play receiver when he's not playing quarterback as will Price, whom Wann notes caught five passes in the Lamar scrimmage.

"He had a really long reception that set up a touchdown," Wann said.

Eighth graders, Brody Sams and Kyle Mobley, provide depth with Bryce Blair and Benny Richardson.

Offensive Line

The offensive line represents a totally new group for 2022, and the starting lineup wasn't settled even after an Aug. 16 scrimmage.

"We're kind of experimenting now," Wann said.

Eighth grader Jhett McLavey works at both center and right guard with freshmen Kevin Vela and Hernandez playing left guard and left tackle. Vela has good size while Hernandez is tall and moves good up front. Freshman Codi Long competes at right guard.

"Codi is in his third year in our program," Wann said.

Cockrell is projected to start at right tackle. Eighth graders Jose Cruz and Gage Wilson vie for playing time and eighth grader Briar Moreland can play either center or right guard.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Wilson switches from defensive end to nose guard while Vela plays one defensive end. Cockrell and eighth grader Chris Vasquez rotate at the other defensive end.

"Jose Cruz could get some playing time. He's pretty strong," Wann said.

Linebackers

Price plays outside linebacker while Stokes is a returning starter at inside linebacker with Hernandez experienced at outside linebacker from rotating in last season. Coffee also plays inside linebacker, which allows Lincoln consideration to move them around.

"We might flip Hernandez and Stokes," Wann said.

Secondary

Odom and Sams play cornerback giving the Junior Wolves a pair of good tacklers with decent speed on the edges. Richardson, Chris Ethridge and Blair rotate in. Donoho and Maloy fill the safety spots.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Do-it-all player Price kicks off and Stokes punts. The Junior Wolves will go for two on extra-point attempts and do a lot of onside kicks. Five players, Maloy, Stokes, Price, Odom and Coffee, compete for the deep return chores.

OVERVIEW

Lincoln will play Greenland in a nonconference game Aug. 25 followed by its border rivalry versus Westville, Okla. on Sept. 1 and a Tuesday evening game on Sept. 6 against Mena.

Conference opponents will not only have a numbers advantage, but also and a lot of speed and size advantages.

"We're not as fast or dynamic as last year," Wann said, emphasizing the importance of getting off to a good start in the nonconference season when Lincoln plays schools closer to its enrollment.

"Hopefully, we can get some momentum in those first three weeks. If we can move the ball, if we can get 11 kids that sprint around and tackle on defense," Wann said. "We've got to try and improve every week. We'll play a ton of eighth graders. They're not big and fast, but they're hard workers overall."