Lincoln Council Amends Budget For Appropriations

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council approved several appropriation ordinances Aug. 16 to amend the budget to show changes in line items for the year.

The council amended its "grant budget" line item to recognize $257,006 in income from the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

This money is the city's second payment from the American Rescue Plan. The first payment was used to give city employees premium covid pay for their work during the pandemic.

City officials have said the second payment from the fund will mostly be used for sewer improvement projects.

The second ordinance amended the "fees and services" line item in the general fund budget to appropriate $10,333 to the Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority for Central EMS.

The service has a $1 million shortfall and the authority is asking member cities and the county for an additional payment this year to help with the shortfall. The additional payment is based on per capita.

Requests to other members from the ambulance authority include $545,140 from Washington County and $357,454 from the city of Fayetteville. Farmington City Council approved an additional payment of $28,655 at its August meeting. Prairie Grove City Council has not approved an additional payment yet.

A third appropriation ordinance also amended the "grant budget" line item to recognize a payment of $21,900 from the city's funds from the American Rescue Plan for the ambulance authority and Central EMS.

The ambulance service did not receive any federal covid funds and has asked its member cities and the county for additional financial support for 2022 from their covid money.

There was some discussion about the appropriation ordinances for Central EMS with council member Johnny Stowers saying he wants more information when it's time to discuss the 2023 budget.

Justice of the Peace Willie Leming, who represents this area on Washington County Quorum Court, spoke during the meeting and noted the ambulance service is "very important to all of us and we need to help them where we can."

City Attorney Steve Zega also pointed out a quality ambulance service is difficult to get and is difficult to maintain.

"I would encourage you to think about Central EMS from the aspect 0f what does the county get out of it," Zega said. "It's imperative you have a quality ambulance service everywhere you go. Fayetteville people come to Lincoln and Lincoln residents go to Fayetteville."

The ambulance authority has given notice that it will increase its financial request from its members for 2023.

A fourth appropriation ordinance shows that the city received $48,442 from the state of Arkansas to pay a one-time stipend of $5,000 to each full-time police officer, including costs for the employer portion of taxes. The ordinance amends the police portion of the 2022 general budget.

The council voted 6-2 to reappoint members to Lincoln Library Board. State law requires that each municipal library must establish a board of trustees. Lincoln had a library board prior to the covid-19 pandemic but it has been inactive the past couple of years.

This resolution reconstitutes the library board and names the following as board members: Peggy Curtis, Troy Oliver, Diana Oliver, Brittany Sanford and Wendy Lindsey.

Council members Michelle Davis and Amanda Thomas voted against the resolution.

Davis wondered if it was "bad optics" to allow a husband and wife to serve on the library board together or, for that matter, for people who are related to serve together on other city entities.

City Attorney Steve Zega said it was not illegal for Troy and Diana Oliver to serve together on the library board. In addition, he noted that the city needs to re-establish the library board to meet state law.

Stowers said he did not have a problem with the people on the board. He pointed out the law says a library board must have a minimum of five members and a maximum of seven members so the council could add two more members in the future if it wants.