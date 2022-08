Lincoln Football Profile

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Reed Mendoza begins his third season as head coach of the Lincoln football program with a switch. Mendoza coached as an offensive coordinator much of his career, but is taking over the Wolves' defense while delegating authority to run the offense to his assistants. He's the only coach in school history to take a team to the playoffs in consecutive seasons and will try for a third this year.

Wolves At A Glance School: Lincoln Nickname: Wolves Colors: Maroon and White Home Field: Wolfpack Stadium Year Opened: 2013 Playing Surface: Turf Athletic Director: Deon Birkes Head Coach: Reed Mendoza,* 10-13 at Lincoln, 10-23 overall (2019 at Dover). Assistant Coaches: Mason Wann, Isaac Johnson, Tyler Asher, Jake Heinrich, Jacob Yarbi Conference: 4A-1 Season Opener: Aug. 26 vs. Greenland (3A-1) Football State Championships: None Most Recent Playoff Run: 2020 State 3A Quarterfinals. 2021 Overall Record: 3-8 2021 Conference Record: 3-4 (3A-1) 2021 Points Scored: 213 (19.4 points-per-game) 2021 Points Allowed: 402 (36.5 points-per-game) 2021 Differential: -17.2 2021 Wins: Lavaca (37-36); West Fork (34-20); Greenland (32-14) Most recent league championships: 1956 Team Strengths: Quarterback, Tailback, Wide receivers, Kicker Team Weaknesses: Depth, Size, Numbers Returning Players: Offensive starters 7; Defensive starters 4 Quarterbacks: Drew Moore (6-2, 185), junior; Cale Jones (5-10, 160), sophomore; Kayden Job (6-1, 200), freshman; Jace Birkes (5-9, 145), junior Runningbacks: Cale Jones (5-10, 160), sophomore; Layne Sellers (5-9, 150), senior; Ruger Remington (5-8, 155), sophomore; Caden Brewer (6-2, 150), sophomore; Kellar Price (5-9, 155), junior H-Back: Kayden Job (6-1, 200), freshman; Receivers: Jace Birkes (5-9, 145), junior; Kellar Price (5-9, 155), junior; Caden Brewer (6-2, 150), sophomore; Nick Mona (5-7, 160), senior; Chris West (5-9, 150), junior Offensive linemen: Ryan Provence (6-1, 200), junior; Val Diaz (6-2, 285), senior; Kevin Lee (5-8, 215), senior; Bryson Sams (5-11, 200), sophomore; Kaleb Roy (5-10, 185), junior; Bryce Bradley (5-10, 200), senior; Josh Pack (5-9, 170), senior Defensive linemen: Mason Adkins (6-3, 220), senior; Bryce Bradley (5-10, 200), senior; Bryson Sams (5-11, 200), sophomore; Kevin Lee (5-8, 215), senior; Kaleb Roy (5-10, 200), junior; Ryan Provence (6-1, 200), junior; Tye Moss (5-9, 165), sophomore Linebackers: Layne Sellers (5-9, 150), senior; Kellar Price (5-9, 155), junior; Cale Jones (5-10, 160), sophomore; Kayden Job (6-1, 200), freshman; Chris West (5-9, 150), junior; Trace Wallace (5-9, 130), junior Defensive backs: Jace Birkes (5-9, 145), junior; Caden Brewer (6-2, 150), sophomore; Ty Burks (5-5, 100), junior; Junior Hall (5-7, 150), sophomore; Kellar Price (5-9, 155), junior; Nick Mona (5-7, 160), senior *Only coach in school history to attain back-to-back playoff appearances (2020-2021). Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Lincoln Football Profile

