Lincoln Football Schedules

by Mark Humphrey | August 24, 2022 at 6:00 a.m.

LINCOLN 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2022 Lincoln Varsity

DateOpponentTime

Aug. 12Meet the Wolves6:30 p.m.

Aug. 26Greenland7 p.m.

Sept. 2Westville, Okla.7 p.m.

Sept. 9at Mena7 p.m.

Sept. 16Bye

Sept. 23Green Forest*7 p.m.

Sept. 30at Gravette*7 p.m.

Oct. 7at Ozark*7 p.m.

Oct. 14Huntsville*7 p.m.

Oct. 21at Gentry*7 p.m.

Oct. 28Berryville*7 p.m.

Nov. 4at Elkins*7 p.m.

* -- 4A-1 Conference game

2022 Lincoln 7th Grade/Junior High

DateOpponentTimeStatus

Aug. 12Meet the Wolves6:30 p.m.

Aug. 18Lamar6 p.m.

Aug. 25at Greenland5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 1at Westville, Okla.5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 6at Mena7 p.m.JH

Sept. 15Elkins5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 22at Green Forest*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Sept. 29Gravette*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 6Ozark*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 13at Huntsville*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 20Gentry*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Oct. 27at Berryville*5:30 p.m.7th-JH

Nov. 4at Elkins*7 p.m.JH

Print Headline: Lincoln Football Schedules

