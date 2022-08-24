Lincoln Football Schedules

LINCOLN 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
2022 Lincoln Varsity
DateOpponentTime
Aug. 12Meet the Wolves6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26Greenland7 p.m.
Sept. 2Westville, Okla.7 p.m.
Sept. 9at Mena7 p.m.
Sept. 16Bye
Sept. 23Green Forest*7 p.m.
Sept. 30at Gravette*7 p.m.
Oct. 7at Ozark*7 p.m.
Oct. 14Huntsville*7 p.m.
Oct. 21at Gentry*7 p.m.
Oct. 28Berryville*7 p.m.
Nov. 4at Elkins*7 p.m.
* -- 4A-1 Conference game
2022 Lincoln 7th Grade/Junior High
DateOpponentTimeStatus
Aug. 12Meet the Wolves6:30 p.m.
Aug. 18Lamar6 p.m.
Aug. 25at Greenland5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Sept. 1at Westville, Okla.5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Sept. 6at Mena7 p.m.JH
Sept. 15Elkins5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Sept. 22at Green Forest*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Sept. 29Gravette*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Oct. 6Ozark*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Oct. 13at Huntsville*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Oct. 20Gentry*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Oct. 27at Berryville*5:30 p.m.7th-JH
Nov. 4at Elkins*7 p.m.JH