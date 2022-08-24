Lincoln Schools To Use Covid Funds For Retention Bonuses

LINCOLN -- Teachers, administrators and all other employees with Lincoln Consolidated School District will receive a $4,000 retention bonus to start the new 2022-23 school year.

At the recommendation of school Superintendent Mary Ann Spears, Lincoln School Board voted last week to approve the bonus, a total cost of $600,000, to come out of the district's federal covid funds, called Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds, from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Employees would not receive the bonus immediately but it would come soon, Spears said after the Aug. 15 meeting. First, she has to submit a revised budget to the Arkansas Department of Education for using the balance of the district's ESSER funds, around $2.2 million. Of this, she is proposing $1.5 million for heat and air improvements and the rest for the retention bonuses.

Spears noted that the state recommended districts pay a $5,000 bonus to certified staff and $2,500 for other employees but she advocated giving the same bonus to all employees.

"I want to give everyone the same amount," Spears said after the meeting.

All principals gave glowing reports about professional development meetings and open house sessions leading up to the first day of school, Aug. 16.

Traci Birkes, elementary principal, said her school's open house had a "huge turnout" and she believes everyone was glad to be back in the building.

The school used a "Top Gun" theme for its professional development and Birkes said the staff wants to "get back to the education part of school," as well as continuing with other needs of students.

"Our job is to teach the kids to read," Birkes said. "If they don't read by third grade, they will struggle."

Michelle Price, principal of Lincoln Middle School, had good news for the school board.

She said the middle school has 50 new students this year. Some of these are students returning from virtual or homeschool learning. Others are coming through School Choice. Others are from families moving into the school district.

"They just keep coming here," Price told board members. "We've never started a new year with 50 new students."

The computer says the school has more than 400 students enrolled at the middle school, Price said after the board meeting.

The school's open house was amazing, Price said, adding, "I believe we had the highest number ever of families at open house."

Lincoln High Principal Stan Karber also reported a lot of excitement, productive professional development meetings and a good turnout for open house.

"It's going to be a good time across the board," Karber said, referring to the upcoming school year.

Lincoln schools have 18 new certified staff members this year, and five of these are new positions, including a new kindergarten and fourth grade teacher and three new positions at the high school.

In other action, the board approved a resolution to transfer $230,000 from the operating fund to the building fund. This fund now has a balance of $2.3 million.

The board also approved a salary schedule for a new position called commissioned school security officer. This is a salary scale for safety officers hired to be in the school buildings.

Under personnel action, the board approved hiring Paul Shepard as the first commissioned school security officer. Shepard, retired from Fayetteville Police Department, will be in the elementary school. His salary will be $32,480, based on his 24 years of law enforcement experience with Fayetteville. The district hopes to hire another security officer for the middle school, according to Spears.

The board approved School Improvement Plans for all three school buildings. These are available on the school website.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding with Northwest Arkansas Technical Institute for students who take courses at the technical school.