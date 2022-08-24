Lincoln SRO Fulfilling A Goal To Help Kids

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's first full-time school resource officer started at the end of January and begins a new year with Lincoln students in 2022-23.

SRO Tim Smith works patrol for Lincoln Police Department when school is not in session but being a school resource officer is a position he's wanted to do for a while.

Before coming to Lincoln, Smith worked two years for Washington County Sheriff's Office at the detention center and then 10 years as an officer with Washington County Juvenile Court.

Looking toward the future while with the county, he completed training to be a school resource officer on his own and had mentioned to Lincoln police Chief Kenneth Albright that if he ever had a SRO position he would be interested in it. Albright and Smith worked together at the sheriff's office.

When a new position became available, Smith said Albright called him with the information. Smith applied for the job and then was offered the SRO position.

"I spoke to my wife and decided to do it," Smith said. "I'd been wanting to be an SRO for a long time."

Smith said school resource officers are present for safety and protection but they also are on campus to be an ally for the students, to support them and be a mentor to them.

It's important to show students that there's a "person" behind the uniform and it's someone who will stand in the way of harm, can be trusted and is available with just a phone call, he said.

Along with information about active shooter situations, Smith said he talks to students about other subjects such as the internet and safety, social media and vaping.

"We can go into the classroom and push out that knowledge," he said, noting he sees himself as an "instructor" in some areas, as well as a friend to students.

He said his first semester as a school resource officer went well.

"It's a different part of the job (of a law enforcement officer). I think it takes a special mindset to deal with kids every day in and day out. I've loved every minute of it."

Smith spends most of his time at Lincoln High School, but there may be times he will be on other campuses in Lincoln. In addition to a full-time school resource officer, Lincoln schools also will have a full-time commissioned school security officer for the first time this year and is in the process of looking for another one.

Smith said he wants people to realize that schools are an area where they will be met with resistance if they intend harm on campus.

"We're steadily trying to develop ways to make schools safer," he added.

Albright said Smith "definitely has the heart and mind for kids."

He admits it sounds like a cliche but said he believes law enforcement in general is a calling and being an SRO is another calling on top of that.

"Tim is a really good guy. He's been involved with the youth and juvenile court and is geared toward that direction. He really has the kids' well-being in mind and wants to help them any way he can."

Outside law enforcement, Smith and his wife are foster parents. Currently, a 17-year-old boy is in their care and they are focusing on getting him graduated. They've also been foster parents for two young girls and twin baby boys.