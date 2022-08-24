Marshmallows, jelly beans work in gaining pig’s trust, Washington County Fair participants says

FAYETTEVILLE -- This year's Washington County Fair is shaping up to be one of the best on record with more vendors and more exhibitors, organizers say.

"We're way up on our entries, both in our exhibit halls and our animals," Cheryl West said of the 2022 fair. "The weather looks like it's going to be better, with just a 20% chance of rain. So it should be a little cooler than what we've been seeing."

West, who has worked with the fair for the past 22 years, said attendance at the fair typically runs between 20,000 and 25,000 people. In 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic, the fair was open for youth exhibits, but not open to the public, she said. Last year's fair events were open and pretty much back to normal, she said.

The fair opened Tuesday and runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Some livestock entrants began arriving as early as Friday and others arrived over the weekend. Some judging has already taken place.

Mitchell Brothers Amusements of Louisiana will provide the carnival again this year, West said. Admission to the fair is $5 per person cash or $7.50 on a credit card. Children younger than 6 are admitted free.

Chloie Thomas of Farmington was at the fairgrounds Monday morning showing her pig. Thomas said it's a long-standing family tradition and one she enjoys.

"My grampa has raised pigs since my Mom and her sisters and brothers were kids," Thomas said. "I've been around pigs my entire life."

Thomas said the fair is the culmination of nearly a year's work with the animals she shows. She said the pigs require daily attention and work to prepare them for judging. She said once she picks out an animal she works to gain its trust, brushing it and feeding it marshmallows and jelly beans. Once it's accustomed to being around her, she said, the training begins.

"That's when you introduce the stick," Thomas said. "It's to guide them. Every day you walk with them. You wash them, moisturize their skin and sun bathe them so their skin gets darker. In showmanship, if it's a close call judges are more likely to pick the pig that has the better skin and hair."

Thomas said pigs are very intelligent, which can make them both easier to work with and more difficult to work with.

"Some pigs, their attitudes can make them hard to deal with," she said. "Pigs can be smarter than humans, and if you let them, they think they can get away with things, and they'll be fighting you all the way through."

Dale Hill of Farmington is president of the fair's Board of Directors this year, his first year in the post. He said the 2022 fair will have more exhibitors, more vendors, more crafts and more food offerings than in past years. He said the fair runs on the work of hundreds of volunteers and his job is to keep the event running smoothly.

"There's a lot of behind the scenes things you don't realize are going on." he said.

Hill said the fair continues to showcase the work of the farm community in a way that is both educational and entertaining.

"You may have city families with kids who don't know where milk comes from, who don't know where meat comes from," Hill said. "This is a chance to educate them and to let them have a good experience with the whole family."

Roxanna Dabney (from left) quizzes Easton Qualls, 5, of Huntsville about how many ears his rabbit has Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, as EastonÃ•s mother, April Qualls, smiles during the Junior and Open Rabbit Show inside the Rabbit Barn at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Dabney spent the morning offering showmanship lessons to youth as they prepared to show their rabbits. The Visit nwaonline.com/220823Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Gracelynn Sallee, 7, of Farmington, prods a landrace sow to turn toward the gate Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, before showing her pig during the Junior and Open Swine Show in the livestock arena at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. The fair opened Tuesday and runs through Saturday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

