Natural State Title Provides Local Office For Real Estate Closings

FARMINGTON -- Natural State Title, a regional company that has been in the title business for 20 years, recently opened an office in Farmington.

Along with the Farmington office, Natural State Title also has an office in Springdale and Bentonville.

Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new business with its traditional ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 11. The same day, Natural State Title held an open house and grand opening celebration.

Allen Gardner joined Natural State Title as a partner with owner Victor Helaquez to open the Farmington office at 249 Main St. The business rented the office on May 1, renovated the inside of the facility and opened for business June 1.

Gardner previously was working for an insurance company next to Natural State Title in Springdale. When Helaquez said he wanted to open a title business in Farmington, Gardner said he prayed about going in with him on the office and made the change.

Gardner said he wants people to know they have a choice when it comes to choosing a title company for their real estate transactions. Customers do not have to choose the title company normally used by a bank or real estate company, he said.

"We want people to choose local," Gardner said.

The Farmington office has space for 15 employees as the business expands.

Gardner said closings came be completed in the Farmington office or he's willing to go to someone's house or another place for a closing.

"As long as I have a table, I'm good," Gardner said.

Gardner's wife, Janet Gardner, is a processor for the company and her talents were used to decorate the Farmington office. Janet has a booth at Daisies and Olives in Prairie Grove.

"We try to make it a relaxed atmosphere," Gardner said.

A closing for a real estate transaction is an involved process, Gardner said.

"The reason you use a title company is to make sure it's a clean title at the closing. There's a lot involved and you're making sure you do it right."

He added, "You make sure everything balances and the result is in a settlement statement."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The logo for Natural State Title was painted on one wall in the conference room by Janet Gardner. Natural State Title opened June 1 and is located at 249 Main St. in Farmington. The company also has offices in Springdale and Bentonville.

