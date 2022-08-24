New Coaches, New League For Junior Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- New hire John Madding takes over for long time head junior high coach John Elder, who retired and Prairie Grove finds itself in a new conference this season.

Prairie Grove joined a new league this year formed by former 4A-1 foes, Farmington, Pea Ridge and Shiloh Christian, along with Dardanelle, another 4A school bumped up to 5A for football plus larger schools, Greenwood, Siloam Springs, and Van Buren's Butterfield Junior High. Two more 5A West teams, Alma and Harrison, round out the schedule.

OFFENSE

Freshman Isaac Moss, younger brother of varsity tackle James Moss, comes off a broken leg suffered last year to take the starting quarterback position. His frame differs from his older brother's. Moss has some elusive capabilities while running the offense.

Ethan Richardson starts at halfback.

"Ethan Richardson is the best athlete of this group. He can run for days. He can run through people, too," Madding said.

Mark Stucki, who can move a little bit, is the backup.

A battle for the starting fullback slot developed in training camp between Elijah Sugg, a big body type back, and Blake Curran, a more shifty type runner.

At wingback Maddox Ogle and Carson Mitchell stock the position. Ogle displayed versatility and the coaches noticed.

"He's a level-headed kid who works hard and he's pretty smart. He can play any position on offense. He can pick up stuff quickly," Madding said.

Tight end Corbin Stearman will do exactly what coaches ask.

Bishop Butler plays split end displaying effectiveness in two dimensions, receiving and blocking downfield.

"He's a fast kid. He's a guy who can beat you deep, but he's also a guy who can block downfield. He runs a good route and can catch the ball," Madding said.

The junior Tigers have depth at receiver with Aiden Robertson and Aiden Istre. Robertson moved into the district in the middle of the last school year and is catching on with the junior Tiger offense in his first year as a member of the team.

"He's a pretty good athlete, he catches well, and runs good routes," Madding said.

Istre presents a third option sporting a muscular frame, and works harder than the guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

"He looks like 'Mighty Mouse.' He's a weight room guy, stout as could be," Madding said.

A pair of big bodied tackles bookend the junior Tiger offensive line, Ty Slaughter at left tackle checks in at about 280 pounds, while right tackle Conner Reed is around 270.

"They're both big kids. They're pretty mean and nasty. They block really well, they'll get after you," Madding said.

Right guard Wyatt McNatt represents the junior Tigers best lineman, although Madding thinks he may be better on defense.

"He's just causing all kinds of chaos at team camp, he's stellar," Madding said.

Three players vie for starting left guard, Eli Stanley, Anthony Hall, and Lance Buckman.

"Buckman is thinner, he's got more of a traditional defensive end body. Between the three we've got to find one, who can really put a stamp on left guard," Madding said.

Hard working Jackson Pierce is the projected starter at center, who will end up playing some defense as well. Ethan Vancko is the backup and could challenge for playing time.

"They're both good-sized kids, they move well for offensive linemen. We've got to find which one fits best," Madding said.

DEFENSE

Buckman and McNatt will anchor the defensive line from the ends with two players, Ty Slaughter and Conner Reed, switching in and out at nose guard.

Maddox Ogle has shown up strong at one inside linebacker spot with Mitchell pairing with him in the junior Tigers 3-4 defense. Outside linebackers Elijah Sugg and Corbin Stearman round out the linebacking corps.

Aiden Robertson and Ethan Rushing start at cornerback.

"They're leading the way in the secondary," Chandler said. "Bishop Butler is floating between cornerback and safety."

Blake Curran and Isaac Moss man the safety spots.