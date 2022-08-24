MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Caden Elsik signed a national letter of intent to play college baseball for State Fair College near the end of his senior year on April 13, 2022, at Cardinal Arena. Justin's family accompanied him at the signing ceremony (from left): father Leslie Elsik, sister Kyndal Elsik, a rising sophomore, Caden Elsik, brother Luke Elsik, a rising sophomore, and mother Janna Elsik along with Farmington head baseball coach Jay Harper, who introduced the playmaker shortstop. Caden also played running back, earning All-State honors for Farmington's Class 5A State playoff football team.

Print Headline: Off To College

