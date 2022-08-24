‘Old And Tired’: Pound Friends Seek Help From City

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Representatives with Friends of Prairie Grove Pound approached city council members last week asking them to consider increasing the city's financial contribution to help with costs at the animal shelter.

Jim Glover went through a two-page summary of the organization's eight-year history and then looked at the needs for the future.

He said he didn't want anyone from the city to take the summary as a criticism of the city.

"This is what we see as a future financial problem coming to us," Glover said.

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound was started eight years ago with the goal to take care of animals at the pound and to turn the pound into a "no-kill" shelter. The organization has accomplished those goals, Glover said.

In addition to taking care of animals at the pound, the Friends has sponsored other programs, most notably spay and neuter cat clinics that have provided low-cost surgeries for 8,000 cats over the years.

The Friends has income from three sources, according to Glover. It has raised money through donations from the community, from two or three major fundraisers each year and grants.

Programs sponsored by the nonprofit group have paid for themselves with fees and partnerships with local organizations. However, the group is responsible for vet costs for animals at the shelter and this is where the Friends' organization needs future financial help, Glover said. Since April 2014, it has paid $211,000 in vet bills in support of about 1,800 Prairie Grove pound animals.

In December 2021, the three officers for the Friends' board of directors -- Jim and Sharon Glover and Lesa Bement -- made the decision to not sponsor any fundraisers in 2022. This decision was made, Glover said, because of their age and just "wearing out."

They've tried to find someone to step in and pick up the fundraisers to help with costs but so far no one has volunteered, he said.

That means, he pointed out, income is down for the year. In addition, revenue from grants also has decreased. In 2021, Friends received five grants for $5,000 each. For 2022, it has received one grant and Glover said he does not expect to get anything else the rest of the year.

The request, Glover said, is that the city would consider a line item in its budget for $15,000 to benefit Friends of Prairie Grove Pound to help cover vet bills. Friends has money in its reserve account but this will be depleted in 2-3 years without other money coming in. Money from the city would help address a financial shortfall.

Bement first spoke to the council and pointed out all the changes that have been made at the pound during the past eight years. The facility now has heat and air, a cat room, two dog runs and an outside fenced-in area. The city has hired a full-time animal control officer.

"I'm amazed at the generosity and compassion of this city," Bement said.

Personally, over 10 years other things have changed, she added.

"I didn't expect to get to a point where we need to retire," she said. "I just didn't look that far into the future."

The hard work of Friends of Prairie Grove Pound has resulted in a double-edged sword, she said. The city is providing for its strays and other animals but at the same time, because of this reputation, people from outside the city are dumping animals in Prairie Grove.

The city is growing and will need to expand the pound at some point, she said.

"We want you to put that on your plate because it is going to have to be addressed," she said. "We're tired. We're worn out. We're busy and we're old."

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the Friends' request would be part of the city's budget discussions for 2023. City officials said the city budgeted $3,000 for the organization in 2022.

City Council member Brea Gragg thanked Bement and Jim and Sharon Glover for all they've done for the pound and animals in Prairie Grove.

"What you've done is nothing less of incredible," Gragg said. "I don't really like animals at all but I can see the work you've done and how it's impacted the community."