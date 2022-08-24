PG Grads Join Police Department

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Police Department's newest officers both graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 2019.

James Millwood, 21, and Daytona Pinkley, 21, are currently attending Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy Northwest in Springdale. When they graduate, they will complete the police department's field training program.

Millwood said he's been interested in law enforcement since he went into foster care as a teenager. Millwood, who is married and has two young children, said a police officer is the one who took him to live with an aunt and uncle.

"I'm hoping to be there for someone else like he was for me," Millwood said.

Pinkley said being a law enforcement officer is "fulfilling a lifelong dream of helping others."

After high school, Pinkley worked for Maynard Inc., which manufactures and designs aerospace parts.