PG Piranhas Finish Another Season

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Prairie Grove Piranha Swim Team completed its 2022 season with 65 kids participating over the summer from the first of June to the end of July.

The team practiced three times a week and competed in four summer swim league meets against teams such as Wilson Park Wahoos, Mt Sequoyah Marlins, FAC Sharks and Mt Sequoyah Marlins.

Angie Shuck, who is head coach for the Fayetteville High School swim team, served as swim coach for the Piranhas. She had five high school assistants: Zoe Hubbs (lead assistant), Cole Edmiston, Conner Hubbs, William Lanier, Sam Traxson.

This season, 24 individuals qualified for the Champs meet (2022 NWASSL - South Championship Meet) and seven relay swimmers qualified for the Champs meet. This year's team had kids from 4 years of age up to 13 years old.