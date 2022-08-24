Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Heather Holland, 44, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 9 in connection with breaking and entering and battery third degree.

William Wood, 31, of Lincoln, was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cameron Karczewski, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited Aug. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jonathan Hicks, 22, of Camden, was cited Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kaylee Fleishman, 21, of Pea Ridge, was cited Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Erica Weldon, 39, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michelle Kragel, 49, of Prairie Grove, was jailed Aug. 14 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Amy Kirkendoll, 38, of Springfield, was cited Aug. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Leigh Johnson, 45, of Fayetteville, was jailed Aug. 16 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance.

Anatacia Stonecalf-Jenkins, 23, of Springdale, was jailed Aug. 17 in connection with theft by receiving, driving on suspended driver's license.