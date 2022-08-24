Prairie Grove Football Profile

Tigers At A Glance
School: Prairie Grove
Nickname: Tigers
Colors: Black and Gold
Home Field: Tiger Den Stadium
Playing Surface: Grass
Athletic Director: Dave Torres
Head Coach: Danny Abshier (218-119-2 at Prairie Grove), 30th season as Prairie Grove head coach.
Assistant Coaches: Mason Pinkley, Nik Paroubek, John Madding, Matt Chandler, Matt Stelting
Conference: 5A West
Season opener: Sept. 2 vs. Huntsville (4A-1)
Football State Championships: None
Most Recent Playoff Run: 2017 State 4A Quarterfinals, 11-2 (Pottsville, win 56-21; Stuttgart, win 24-14; Warren, loss 13-35).
Team Strengths: Senior class, linebackers, defensive line, secondary,
Team Weaknesses: Depth, Kicking game, Number of two way players
Returning Players: Offensive starters 8; Defensive starters 8
2021 Overall Record: 9-3
2021 Conference Record: 6-1 (4A-1)
2021 Points Scored: 415 (34.6 points-per-game)
2021 Points Allowed: 264 (22 points-per-game)
2021 Differential: +12.6
2021 Wins: Jonesboro Westside (59-34); Elkins (45-19); Gentry (49-21); Pea Ridge (41-28); Gravette (44-25); Huntsville (32-6); Berryville (34-21); Stilwell, Okla. (42-6); Green Forest (36-6).
Recent league championships: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017
Most Recent Playoff appearance: 2021
Quarterbacks: Camden Patterson (5-10, 145), senior; Luke Vance (5-9, 145), junior; Caleb Carte, sophomore; Alex Abshier (6-0, 140), sophomore
Halfbacks: Ethan Miller (5-9, 175), senior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Cale Bray (5-9, 150), sophomore
Fullbacks: Coner Whetsell (5-8, 170), junior; Rhett Marrell (5-8, 155), junior
Wingbacks: Joseph Sims (6-2, 230), junior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Asher Linn (5-8, 155), junior; Luke Bannon (5-10, 150), sophomore
Receivers: Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Jace Edwards (5-10, 150), sophomore; Luke Bannon (5-10, 150), sophomore; Alex Abshier (6-0, 140), sophomore
Tight ends: Matthew Velasco (6-0, 225), senior: David Stevens, junior; Alex Martinez, sophomore; Holt Caswell, sophomore
Offensive linemen: Ryder Orr (6-2, 260), senior; James Moss (5-11, 285), senior; Chayton Smith (5-10, 260), senior; Corbin Bowlin (6-1, 230), senior; Tyler Dickerson (5-7, 150), senior; Hagan Ledbetter (6-5), senior; Trey Froud (6-3, 220), sophomore; Josh Ritchey (5-11, 195), junior; Connor Lantz (5-8, 160), senior; Brian Ward, senior; Garrett Bishop, junior; Robert Fleming, junior; Baylor Kissinger, sophomore; Morgan Cobb, sophomore
Defensive linemen: Ryder Orr (6-2, 260), senior; Matthew Velasco (6-0, 225), senior; James Moss (5-11, 285), senior; Chayton Smith (5-10, 260), senior; Josh Ritchey (5-11, 195), junior; Brian Phipps, junior; Brian Ward, senior; Jaymon Rowe (200), senior; Justin Bryars, junior
Linebackers: Rhett Marrell (5-8, 155), senior; Coner Whetsell (5-8, 170), senior; Joseph Sims (6-2, 230), junior; Tyler Dickerson (5-7, 150), junior; Spencer Allen (5-5, 130), junior; David Stevens, junior; Jaymon Rowe, junior; Justin Bryars, junior; Caleb Carte, sophomore
Defensive backs: Ethan Miller (5-9, 175), senior; Camden Patterson (5-10, 145), senior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior: Luke Vance (5-9, 145), junior; Asher Linn (5-8, 155), junior; Jace Edwards (5-10, 150), sophomore; Braxton Beshears, sophomore
Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey