Prairie Grove Football Profile

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove's Danny Abshier enters his 30th season as head coach of the Tiger program coaching in the 5A West for the first time. Abshier's career record stands at 218-119-2 as the longest tenured active head football coach in the state. He has guided the Tigers to 11 straight playoff berths and a Class 4A State Runner-up finish in 2015.

Tigers At A Glance School: Prairie Grove Nickname: Tigers Colors: Black and Gold Home Field: Tiger Den Stadium Playing Surface: Grass Athletic Director: Dave Torres Head Coach: Danny Abshier (218-119-2 at Prairie Grove), 30th season as Prairie Grove head coach. Assistant Coaches: Mason Pinkley, Nik Paroubek, John Madding, Matt Chandler, Matt Stelting Conference: 5A West Season opener: Sept. 2 vs. Huntsville (4A-1) Football State Championships: None Most Recent Playoff Run: 2017 State 4A Quarterfinals, 11-2 (Pottsville, win 56-21; Stuttgart, win 24-14; Warren, loss 13-35). Team Strengths: Senior class, linebackers, defensive line, secondary, Team Weaknesses: Depth, Kicking game, Number of two way players Returning Players: Offensive starters 8; Defensive starters 8 2021 Overall Record: 9-3 2021 Conference Record: 6-1 (4A-1) 2021 Points Scored: 415 (34.6 points-per-game) 2021 Points Allowed: 264 (22 points-per-game) 2021 Differential: +12.6 2021 Wins: Jonesboro Westside (59-34); Elkins (45-19); Gentry (49-21); Pea Ridge (41-28); Gravette (44-25); Huntsville (32-6); Berryville (34-21); Stilwell, Okla. (42-6); Green Forest (36-6). Recent league championships: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 Most Recent Playoff appearance: 2021 Quarterbacks: Camden Patterson (5-10, 145), senior; Luke Vance (5-9, 145), junior; Caleb Carte, sophomore; Alex Abshier (6-0, 140), sophomore Halfbacks: Ethan Miller (5-9, 175), senior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Cale Bray (5-9, 150), sophomore Fullbacks: Coner Whetsell (5-8, 170), junior; Rhett Marrell (5-8, 155), junior Wingbacks: Joseph Sims (6-2, 230), junior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Asher Linn (5-8, 155), junior; Luke Bannon (5-10, 150), sophomore Receivers: Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior; Jace Edwards (5-10, 150), sophomore; Luke Bannon (5-10, 150), sophomore; Alex Abshier (6-0, 140), sophomore Tight ends: Matthew Velasco (6-0, 225), senior: David Stevens, junior; Alex Martinez, sophomore; Holt Caswell, sophomore Offensive linemen: Ryder Orr (6-2, 260), senior; James Moss (5-11, 285), senior; Chayton Smith (5-10, 260), senior; Corbin Bowlin (6-1, 230), senior; Tyler Dickerson (5-7, 150), senior; Hagan Ledbetter (6-5), senior; Trey Froud (6-3, 220), sophomore; Josh Ritchey (5-11, 195), junior; Connor Lantz (5-8, 160), senior; Brian Ward, senior; Garrett Bishop, junior; Robert Fleming, junior; Baylor Kissinger, sophomore; Morgan Cobb, sophomore Defensive linemen: Ryder Orr (6-2, 260), senior; Matthew Velasco (6-0, 225), senior; James Moss (5-11, 285), senior; Chayton Smith (5-10, 260), senior; Josh Ritchey (5-11, 195), junior; Brian Phipps, junior; Brian Ward, senior; Jaymon Rowe (200), senior; Justin Bryars, junior Linebackers: Rhett Marrell (5-8, 155), senior; Coner Whetsell (5-8, 170), senior; Joseph Sims (6-2, 230), junior; Tyler Dickerson (5-7, 150), junior; Spencer Allen (5-5, 130), junior; David Stevens, junior; Jaymon Rowe, junior; Justin Bryars, junior; Caleb Carte, sophomore Defensive backs: Ethan Miller (5-9, 175), senior; Camden Patterson (5-10, 145), senior; Conner Hubbs (5-10, 155), junior: Luke Vance (5-9, 145), junior; Asher Linn (5-8, 155), junior; Jace Edwards (5-10, 150), sophomore; Braxton Beshears, sophomore Source -- Compiled by Mark Humphrey

Print Headline: Prairie Grove Football Profile

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content